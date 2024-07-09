Governor Abbott Announces SeAH Group’s New $110 Million Temple Superalloy Manufacturing Facility In Seoul, South Korea

TEXAS, July 9 - July 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea that SeAH Group will establish a high-performance metal manufacturing facility in Temple, generating $110 million in capital investment and creating over 100 new jobs in Central Texas.

“Texas is the premier destination for business growth, which is why companies from across the globe continue to choose our state to expand their operations,” said Governor Abbott. “SeAH Group’s $110 million investment in Temple is a testament to the unique and unmatched business opportunities the Lone Star State has to offer businesses. I look forward to welcoming SeAH group’s new manufacturing facility to Texas and continuing to work with them to bring even more investments and jobs to our state.”

“Texas has always been a fantastic partner in every aspect of our journey to the U.S.,” said SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Co-CEO Junghoon “Jay” Lee. “The opportunities that the state offers will allow us to thrive in the fast-growing North American market. SeAH also strongly desires to become a great addition to the community of Texas.”

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s visit to South Korea are available here. Pool report from Dallas Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers is also included.

The Governor was also joined at the announcement by SeAH Superalloy Technologies CEO Michael King and other SeAH Group executives, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Secretary and President of Temple Economic Development Corporation Adrian Cannady, and other business and community leaders from Temple.

SeAH Group is a South Korea-based company that specializes in steel products. The companies have the largest capacity of special alloy production in South Korea and are equipped with an integrated production system for the various materials and production range.

The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations are the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build a bigger, better Texas.