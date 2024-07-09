EBRD signs Grant Agreement with Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy

EBRD signs €2.35 million grant agreement with Ministry of Mining and Energy to provide technical assistance to the Administration for the Financing and Promotion of Energy Efficiency

Activity financed by European Union IPA (III) 2021 funds

Grant aims to accelerate capacity building of the EEA, thus supporting Serbia’s ambition to decarbonise the economy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed a grant agreement for technical assistance with the Ministry of Mining and Energy under an European Union-funded project “Support for the operation of the administration for Financing and Promoting Energy Efficiency in Serbia” (EEA).

This grant agreement will support the first phase of a wider technical cooperation initiative designed to enhance the EEA's ability to implement most of the energy-efficiency funding provided by the government of Serbia. The project’s key objective is to build and strengthen the EEA’s capacity to develop, implement and promote support mechanisms for energy-efficiency investments on a large scale, with a particular focus on the renovation of buildings. By improving and promoting energy-efficiency measures, the Bank aims to support the decarbonisation of the Serbian economy and to foster a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the country.

The grant agreement was signed by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović. The signature was witnessed by the Head of Operations I of the European Union to Serbia, Elvira Angulo Rodrigues.

Odile Renaud-Basso said: “I am very glad that we have signed this grant, which aims to support the decarbonisation of Serbia’s economy by enhancing institutional capacity for investments in energy efficiency and promoting the efficient use of energy. Augmenting this efficiency is not only pivotal to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering energy costs, but also plays a crucial role in boosting the quality of public infrastructure and services. This project and its implementation show Serbia’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, contributing to economic resilience and long-term prosperity. Strengthening the capacity of the EEA will enable easier access to EU funds, as well as the development, implementation and promotion of support schemes for large-scale energy-efficiency investments, with a particular focus on the renovation of buildings.”

Minister Đedović Handanović said: “A donation of 2.35 million euros from the EU will increase the capacities of the Directorate for Financing and Encouraging Energy Efficiency, which implements Subsidy Grant Programs for energy rehabilitation of public buildings in the Republic of Serbia, and also plays an important role in supporting citizens to increase energy efficiency in their households. With the support of the administration, subsidies were granted to more than 30 thousand households, 165 buildings of public importance were rehabilitated, and just last year we subsidized the rehabilitation of 21 schools, kindergartens, and cultural centers in the same number of cities and municipalities. This year, we expect a double number of applications for public facilities, since the budget of the Republic of Serbia has provided twice as many funds for these purposes.”

Elvira Angulo Rodrigues stated: “The agreement signed today will improve human and technical capacities of the Energy Efficiency Administration for much wider and faster coverage of the energy efficiency needs in Serbia. By prioritising energy efficiency, we not only reduce energy consumption, but also bolster the resilience of our energy systems and pave the way for a seamless transition to renewable energy sources. The partnership between the European Union and Serbia in the energy sector exemplifies our shared commitment to a future that is both prosperous and sustainable.”

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Serbia and has now invested more than €9 billion through 355 projects, of which the majority supported the private sector. The Bank’s focus in the country is on supporting private-sector competitiveness, green energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.