Health Fraud Scams FDA has identified condition-specific medication health fraud scams that can pose significant risks to consumers. Understanding these risks can help you make informed health care decisions, for yourself and for your family. Some of these scams include the following:

Anti-aging Medication Health Fraud

No medication has been proven to slow or reverse the aging process.

Autism Medication Health Fraud

Unproven drug products for sale that claim to cure or treat autism are misleading and deceptive. They can lead to serious health problems while offering false hope for a condition that currently has no cure.

Bodybuilding/Sports Performance Medication Health Fraud

Certain dietary supplements marketed as enhancing athletic performance may contain anabolic steroids or steroid-like substances, posing serious health risks. Use of these products may result in liver failure, infertility, or testicular shrinkage.

Cancer Medication Health Fraud

Unproven medications marketed to cure cancer can be dangerous, leading to delays in appropriate medical treatment and harmful consequences.

Dermatology/Skin Condition Medication Health Fraud

Unproven products marketed for removing moles, skin lesions or other skin conditions and lightening the skin, can cause irritation, injuries, scarring, and other serious side effects. These products may not approved by FDA and may contain harmful ingredients.

Diabetes Medication Health Fraud

Medication products marketed with unproven, false, or misleading claims about the products' ability to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases or conditions may cause harm. Use of unproven medication products can lead to the delay or discontinuation of effective treatments. Improper disease management can increase the risk of serious health complications.

Infectious Disease Medication Health Fraud for Flu, Cough, and Cold

Products claiming to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent infectious diseases may not be proven safe or effective.

Pain Reduction/Arthritis Medication Health Fraud

Use of unproven medication products marketed for pain relief may contain hidden drug or other ingredients that can have harmful effects. FDA has received reports of liver toxicity and death after use of certain products.

Sexual Enhancement Medication Health Fraud

Unproven medication products marketed for sexual enhancement may contain hidden drug ingredients that can interact with prescription drugs and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

Sleep Aid Medication Health Fraud

Some products marketed as dietary supplements for sleep aid have been found to contain hidden drug ingredients that can impair a person's ability to drive or perform other activities.

Weight-Loss Medication Health Fraud

Weight loss products marketed as "All natural" may contain hidden drug ingredients removed from the market for safety reasons. Some hidden drug ingredients can substantially increase blood pressure and heart rate which can be dangerous for those with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, or stroke.