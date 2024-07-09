Submit Release
NorthWestern to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webinar

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://northwesternenergy.com/earnings-registration. Please note that a unique and valid email address is required for each attendee to access the webinar. Registration is recommended at least 10 minutes in advance of the event, and an archived replay will be available following the event.

NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Our operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through our subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, and our operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through our subsidiary, NorthWestern Energy Public Service Corporation. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

