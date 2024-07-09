Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,780 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Domestic Abusers Possessing Firearms

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Rahimi.

"The first priority of the justice system must be to protect the safety and liberty of those who would otherwise be threatened by others,” said AG Ford. “Today's decision is common-sense, though it is concerning and disappointing that this case had the opportunity to get this far. If a person has been found to be a credible threat, that person should not be allowed to possess tools to terrorize or threaten another.”

“Domestic violence is, tragically, an ongoing issue in our country,” AG Ford continued. “The victims of domestic violence should have the ability to focus on their healing process without worry that their abuser may have legal access to a firearm through which they could be further victimized. Survivors of abuse must come first in our conversations about domestic violence and in resulting policy decisions.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Ban on Domestic Abusers Possessing Firearms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more