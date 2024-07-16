Hydration Depot Announces Nationwide Distribution of Heat Wave-Fighting Vector & Spartan Evaporative Cooling Technology
This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions that enhance workplace safety and productivity.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydration Depot, the leading provider of workforce hydration and workplace cooling solutions, is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Cleva Technologies. This partnership will see Hydration Depot distributing Cleva Technologies' renowned Spartan and Vector evaporative cooling technology nationwide, further enhancing their extensive portfolio of heat stress protection products.
Hydration Depot, known for its commitment to protecting people and property, is dedicated to offering the highest quality hydration and cooling solutions for workforces across all industries. With this new agreement, Hydration Depot will provide even more comprehensive solutions to help keep workers safe and comfortable in challenging environments.
As the nation's leading provider of workforce hydration, Hydration Depot is dedicated to continuing to align with new brands and products to offer the most comprehensive dedicated offerings in the heat stress mitigation space.
Cleva Technologies has built a reputation for producing top-tier evaporative cooling fans designed for maximum efficiency and reliability. The Spartan and Vector fans are engineered to deliver superior cooling performance, making them ideal for industrial, construction, and other demanding work settings where managing heat stress is critical.
Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder of Hydration Depot, commented on the new partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Cleva Technologies to offer their exceptional Spartan and Vector cooling fans to our customers, both current and future. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions that enhance workplace safety and productivity."
With the addition of Spartan and Vector evaporative cooling fans, Hydration Depot's product range now includes:
Hydration Solutions: Featuring from the best brands in the business including Gatorade, Sqwincher, Sword, Shield, Overtime, MyHy, Niagara and Aqualy Waters and more.
Gatorade Industrial and Occupational Safety Bundles. Health and Safety Managers pick for complete hydration solutions for crews.
Sqwincher is renowned for its scientifically developed electrolyte replacement drinks, ensuring that workers stay hydrated and energized throughout the workday as well as innovative packaging and portion packs.
Sword and Shield are natural and organic options for the industrial hydration market.
MyHY offers electrolyte freezer pops with no artificial colors or sweeteners.
Overtime precisely formulated for the industrial and construction worker. Low in sodium and high in potassium.
Cooling Solutions: Extensive offerings in cooling vests, neck wraps, and cutting-edge workforce heat stress protection products.
Evaporative Cooling Technology: Spartan and Vector fans from Cleva Technologies, designed for optimal cooling performance and energy efficiency.
This strategic partnership underscores Hydration Depot's commitment to innovation and excellence in workplace safety and health. By integrating Cleva Technologies' advanced cooling products into their lineup, Hydration Depot continues to set the standard for workforce hydration and cooling solutions.
About Hydration Depot
Hydration Depot is the leading provider of workforce hydration and cooling solutions, offering a wide range of products to ensure the safety and well-being of workers across all industries. With a focus on protecting people and property, Hydration Depot provides innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the needs of even the most demanding work environments.
About Cleva Technologies
Cleva Technologies is a market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance evaporative cooling fans and technology. Known for their reliability and efficiency, Cleva Technologies' products are trusted by industries worldwide to provide effective cooling solutions for challenging work conditions.
