Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK Debuts New Spin-off Reality TV Series, 'Hollywood Storytellers'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK, the innovators behind “The Blockbuster Pitch” reality TV series, proudly debuts its inspiring spin-off reality TV series, “Hollywood Storytellers, Behind the Scenes of the Creative.” This groundbreaking show takes viewers on an intimate journey into the lives of international novice female writers, highlighting their challenges, triumphs, and unwavering passion for storytelling.
While the literary and entertainment industries are making great strides towards gender equality, women still remain relatively invisible. “Hollywood Storytellers” aims to accelerate women’s involvement in all aspects of writing by following the invigorating journeys of a unique cast of female authors who share a common bond: the love of storytelling. The series showcases their craft, which includes screenplays, TV scripts, treatments, plays, literary fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, animation, podcasts, graphic novels, essays, children's stories, and environmental publications.
“Hollywood Storytellers” delves deep into the backgrounds of a worldwide cast of dynamic and trailblazing women writers, each with their own dreams and desires to share their written work with the world through publication or production. Through the lens of each storyteller, the show spotlights the cast members who live in captivating towns and cities that span the globe such as Perth, Australia, Kamakura, Japan, Moose Jaw, Canada, Jemma, Nigeria, Seville, Spain, Naantali, Finland and Hafizabad, Pakistan. This powerhouse series explores how the storytellers’ cities and countries influence their writing, potential successes or failures, their diverse lifestyles and cultures, and the driving forces behind their creativity. The passion of these inspiring women exemplifies their universal belief in the power of the pen—not just to explore what we can see, taste, and touch, but also to invent stories about things that do or do not exist.
The extraordinary storylines behind these fervent female authors illuminate the enduring drama of their trials and tribulations, sacrifices, and tenacity required to not give up on their ambitions and never look back with regret of what could have been. “Hollywood Storytellers” will breathe new life into the spirit of women globally, celebrating their contributions to literature and entertainment while encouraging a new generation of compelling storytellers to pursue their dreams.
Hollywood Storytellers, Behind the Scenes of the Creative:
“Hollywood Storytellers” reality TV series presents a unique opportunity for production companies to engage with a genre that capitalizes on the public’s increased interest in the personal lives of strong and talented women around the world. TV Reality shows resonate with audiences because they connect on an emotional level, presenting a unique experience that harnesses societal fascination with the up-close and personal lives of real people.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Power Star Entertainment's THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com.
About Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK for Film, Television, and Publishing: Power Star Entertainment is a creative international THINK TANK for film, television, and publishing dedicated to creating innovative and impactful content that entertains, educates and inspires. Power Star Entertainment is now embarking on publishing spin-offs to their internationally syndicated library of stories. The creative THINK TANK focuses on developing projects that address critical issues while captivating audiences of all ages worldwide. By emphasizing environmental stewardship and community engagement, Power Star Entertainment ensures that its storytelling is not only engaging but also socially responsible.
Rachel Dares
