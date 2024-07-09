Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,800 in the last 365 days.

Spectrum Group International Announces Results of Cash Election Merger

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (SPGZ) (the “Company”), an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency, announced the results of its cash election merger, in which certain eligible shareholders could elect to receive either cash consideration or shares in a new holding company.   As a result of the merger, the Company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the holding company, which is being renamed Spectrum Group International, Inc. (“New SGI”)

The merger was consummated on July 9, 2024 by filing of a certificate of merger with the Secretary of State of Delaware.

Prior to the merger, there were 2,035 shares of common stock of the Company outstanding. In connection with the merger, eligible holders of 1,865 shares of common stock of the Company elected to receive shares of common stock of New SGI. The holders of the remaining shares of common stock of the Company will receive cash consideration of $22,000 per share.

All shares of common stock of New SGI will be held of record in uncertificated form with the Registrar and Transfer Agent of New SGI. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is serving as Registrar and Transfer Agent, and will be distributing statements of account evidencing the issuance of the New SGI shares to the respective holders.

About Spectrum Group International, Inc,

Spectrum Group International, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries as an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency. The Company is also a merchant/dealer of certain collectibles. The sale of our products is conducted through auctions – both traditional live auctions as well as Internet only auctions – or through merchant/dealer transactions. The Company has offices and auction houses in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's principal subsidiary is Stack's-Bowers Numismatics, LLC. In addition, through the Company’s 38% interest in Spectrum Wine Auctions, LLC, the Company is also engaged in the sale of rare and fine vintage wines.

Contact:
Spectrum Group International, Inc.
Greg Roberts
groberts@spectrumgi.com
949-748-4800


Primary Logo

You just read:

Spectrum Group International Announces Results of Cash Election Merger

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more