Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 26, 2024

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 referencing conference ID #4962445. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 25, 2024 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 referencing conference ID #4962445.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 200 terminals servicing 46 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

