James River Announces Director Appointment

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that Christine LaSala has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent, non-executive member, effective immediately. With the appointment of Ms. LaSala, the Board has increased its size from seven to eight directors. Ms. LaSala was appointed to the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I am thrilled to welcome Christine to our Board,” said Frank D’Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “She has deep knowledge of the specialty property and casualty insurance industry and extremely valuable corporate governance expertise.” Chairman Ollie L. Sherman, Jr., added, “We are fortunate to be adding an independent director with Christine’s wealth of experience to the Board as we continue to carefully evaluate opportunities as part of our strategic review.”

Ms. LaSala has over 45 years of management, client leadership and financial experience in the insurance industry in underwriting and insurance broking roles. She currently serves as a director of Sedgwick, a leading provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled risk, benefit and business solutions. She served as a director of Beazley plc for eight years, including in a variety of board leadership roles such as Interim Chair, prior to stepping down in April 2024. Ms. LaSala retired as Chair of Willis Towers Watson North America in 2016. Prior to joining Willis in early 2014, she served for 10 years as the President and CEO of the WTC Captive Insurance Company, a U.S. government-funded, not-for-profit corporation providing liability insurance to the City of New York and over 100 private contractors. Prior to her service to the WTC Captive Insurance Company, Ms. LaSala had a long and successful career at Johnson & Higgins, where she was the firm’s only woman partner and, among other roles, served as President of Johnson & Higgins New York, providing broking advice and consultation to many of the firm’s largest clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, should, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: the inherent uncertainty of estimating reserves and the possibility that incurred losses may be greater than our loss and loss adjustment expense reserves; inaccurate estimates and judgments in our risk management may expose us to greater risks than intended; downgrades in the financial strength rating of our regulated insurance subsidiaries impacting our ability to attract and retain insurance business that our subsidiaries write, our competitive position, and our financial condition; uncertainty regarding the outcome and timing of our exploration of strategic alternatives, and the impacts that it may have on our business; the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel; adverse economic factors resulting in the sale of fewer policies than expected or an increase in the frequency or severity of claims, or both; the impact of a persistently high inflationary environment on our reserves, the values of our investments and investment returns, and our compensation expenses; exposure to credit risk, interest rate risk and other market risk in our investment portfolio; reliance on a select group of brokers and agents for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain such relationships; reliance on a select group of customers for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain, or decision to terminate, such relationships; our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk, adequately protect our company against financial loss and that supports our growth plans; losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims, insurance companies with whom we have a fronting arrangement failing to pay us for claims, or a former customer with whom we have an indemnification arrangement failing to perform its reimbursement obligations, and our potential inability to demand or maintain adequate collateral to mitigate such risks; inadequacy of premiums we charge to compensate us for our losses incurred; changes in laws or government regulation, including tax or insurance law and regulations; changes in U.S. tax laws and the interpretation of certain provisions of Public Law No. 115-97, informally titled the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (including associated regulations), which may be retroactive and could have a significant effect on us including, among other things, by potentially increasing our tax rate, as well as on our shareholders; in the event we do not qualify for the insurance company exception to the passive foreign investment company (“PFIC”) rules and are therefore considered a PFIC, there could be material adverse tax consequences to an investor that is subject to U.S. federal income taxation; the Company or its foreign subsidiary becoming subject to U.S. federal income taxation; a failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions we utilize to shield us from unanticipated financial losses or legal exposures, or other liabilities; losses from catastrophic events, such as natural disasters and terrorist acts, which substantially exceed our expectations and/or exceed the amount of reinsurance we have purchased to protect us from such events; potential effects on our business of emerging claim and coverage issues; the amount of the final post-closing adjustment to the purchase price received in connection with the sale of our casualty reinsurance business; the potential impact of internal or external fraud, operational errors, systems malfunctions or cyber security incidents; our ability to manage our growth effectively; failure to maintain effective internal controls in accordance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended (“Sarbanes-Oxley”); changes in our financial condition, regulations or other factors that may restrict our subsidiaries’ ability to pay us dividends; and an adverse result in any litigation or legal proceedings we are or may become subject to. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact: Brett Shirreffs SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations (919) 980-0524 Investors@jrvrgroup.com