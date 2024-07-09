Submit Release
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the Investment Management Trust Agreement between Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, dated as of November 11, 2021, as amended on February 8, 2024, the Company received notice from the Company’s sponsor, DHIP Natural Resources Investments, LLC, that the Company intends to extend the time available in order to consummate a business combination from July 15, 2024 to August 15, 2024.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on natural resources, railroads and/or railroad logistics companies, or any combinations thereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

