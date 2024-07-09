Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast
PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended June 30, 2024. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call
Date: Thursday July 25, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1 412-317-9259
Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.
