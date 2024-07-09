AMN Healthcare Appoints Jim Hinton to Board of Directors

DALLAS, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) the leader in total talent solutions has appointed healthcare veteran Jim Hinton to the board of directors effective July 22. He brings an extensive background in healthcare with leadership, governance and operational expertise serving both as an executive officer and as a director of healthcare companies.



Board Expansion with Skilled Leadership

Currently serving as an Operating Partner on the Healthcare Team of Welsh, Carson, Anderson, Stowe, Mr. Hinton has navigated complex healthcare environments throughout his career. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, leading Texas's largest not-for-profit healthcare system. He also spent 21 years as the CEO and President of Presbyterian Health Services, New Mexico’s largest healthcare provider.

“Jim’s experience in leading well-known health systems with a focus on operational excellence and clinician engagement will be invaluable as AMN Healthcare continues to support our clients and healthcare professionals in delivering quality patient care,” said Cary Grace, AMN Healthcare President & CEO. "His insights and deep understanding of healthcare systems will further strengthen our strategic vision to deliver total talent solutions that enable high-quality, flexible and cost-effective workforces.”

Mr. Hinton’s boardroom experience is equally notable. He serves on the Board of McKesson Corporation, where he is a member of the Finance and Compensation and Talent Committees. His current role as a board member and Chair at Health Management Academy, along with his past tenure as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association, underscores his leadership and governance capabilities.

"AMN strives to make healthcare better through innovative technology and workforce solutions that ensure patients receive the care they need from highly qualified professionals," Mr. Hinton said. “I look forward to helping shape the company’s growth trajectory and drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry.”

