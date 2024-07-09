Submit Release
Applied Optoelectronics Confirms No Material Impact to Operations from Hurricane Beryl

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today confirmed that its facilities suffered no known damage from Hurricane Beryl.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Jul. 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl came ashore as a category I hurricane in the area east of Matagorda, Texas, approximately 70 miles southwest of AOI’s headquarters facility in Sugar Land. AOI’s facility suffered no known damage during the storm, and production operations are expected to continue as usual, subject to staffing constraints due to recovery operations in and around the city of Houston and the stability of electrical power in the area.

“Even though our operations were not materially affected, our deepest sympathies go out to all of our fellow Texans, and especially all AOI employees, who have been impacted by this storm,” commented Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

