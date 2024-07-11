TGTE's Statement on passing of Mr. Sampanthan says that homage is only cultural and not political
Our political contradiction with Mr. Sampanthan sharpened since he set about weakening the Liberation politics of the Nation of Eelam Tamils.TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We, on behalf of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, pay our homage to Mr. Sampanthan, the President of the Tamil National Alliance, who passed away Sunday last (30.06.2024) at the age of 91.
We pay our condolences to relatives and friends bereaved by his demise. We would like to clarify that our homage is only cultural and not political.
Mr. Sampanthan has been active in the Eelam Tamil national sphere for more than 60 years. His political approach has been one of moderate politics focused on elections.
Since the period when the struggle of the Eelam Tamil people to face the war of Tamil genocide by Sinhala supremacism developed into an armed struggle, the politics of the Eelam Tamil people transformed into the politics of national liberation. There evolved a new political dimension of Eelam Tamil people realizing themselves as a nation and acting unitedly. This politics was led by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam under the guidance of the National Leader.
In the late 1990s when the Liberation Tigers adopted the diplomatic approach of utilizing election politics for the national liberation of the Eelam Tamil people this led to the formation of the Tamil National Alliance. Several electoral politicians including Mr. Sampanthan were able to return to mainstream politics.
Even though the Liberation Tigers were dissatisfied and suspicious of the commitment of some of these politicians to the cause of liberation, they were absorbed in the interests of the struggle. The Liberation Tigers themselves took the decision of adopting the ‘house’ symbol of the Tamilarasu Party as the symbol of the Tamil National Alliance in the General Elections of 2004.
Even though the Liberation Tigers knew well that Mr. Sampanthan was not committed to the cause of Tamil Eelam liberation, they appointed him to lead the Tamil National Alliance for the reason that the leadership should come from the Eastern Province. It is noteworthy that, for the Interim Provincial Council that was to be formed following the Indo- Sri Lanka Agreement, the first choice recommended by the Liberation Tigers was Mr. Padmanaban from the Eastern Province.
Our political contradiction with Mr. Sampanthan sharpened since he set about weakening the Liberation politics of the Nation of Eelam Tamils. The shocking information we got later was that he gave his consent early in 2009 to the Mullivaikkal Tamil Genocide saying that a political solution was likely only if the Liberation Tigers were destroyed.
He sidelined those from the Tamil National Alliance who were committed to the cause of Eelam National Liberation.
At a time when Sinhala was raising a supremacist slogan of one nation, one people, Mr. Sampanthan was holding the Lion Flag in his hands and then and there he lost his fitness to lead the Nation of Eelam Tamils.
His path of ‘wisdom, not valour’ has further weakened the Eelam Tamil people. There is no trace of evidence to show he acted in realization of the fact that the state of Sri Lanka has petrified into an ethnocracy that cannot be transformed in a country where Sinhala racism prevails.
In the end he passed away as one who failed in politics and wisdom. We pay our homage to him and appeal to the other Homeland leaders to grasp the lessons of his political life.
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram