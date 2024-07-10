Jeff Kagan named No. 1 Tech Influencer and Thought Leader by NodeXL
Thank you to Social Media Research Foundation NodeXL Project July 2024
Kagan is an advisor helping senior executives at companies wanting to increase their visibility in a noisy and chaotic industry.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Analyst, Columnist and Technology Influencer Jeff Kagan would like to thank the respected Social Media Research Foundation and their NodeXL Project which named him top Tech Influencer and Thought Leader for July 2024.
— Jeff KAGAN
This ongoing study tracks the most powerful, influential and effective people and voices in the tech industry.
This is in fact, not the first time NodeXL has listed Jeff Kagan at the top of this ongoing and impressive list. It has happened many times, over many years.
In addition, Jeff Kagan would also like to thank other top, ongoing studies by research firms like Thinkers 360, BRAND24, TweetBinder, Metricool, SEOhashtag and more. They have also ranked him among the top players in the industry, month after month for many years.
Jeff Kagan has become one of a handful of powerful and influential members of the industry for his insights, thoughts and influence. He has been in practice for more than three decades.
After becoming a leading voice as an Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer and commentator, his coverage has grown and expanded along with the industry.
He has built a strong and trusted reputation as commentator and thinker on the changing industry, companies, competition, technology, products and services.
This includes different sectors including, but not limited to wireless, 5G, private wireless, private 5G, FWA, broadband, telecom, AI, IoT, Wi-Fi, cable TV, streaming, spectrum, Internet, smart home, smart cities, automated driving, consumer electronics and much more.
Over time, Kagan has written and published thousands of columns. He has also been interviewed for, quoted in and contributed to thousands of news stories in print, television, radio and online news.
Over time, Kagan has appeared on CNBC, Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Ameritrade Network, Schwab Network and many others. He has also been quoted in national media like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily and so many other trusted news sources.
A Google search for the term “Jeff Kagan” shows proof of his high level of reach and success.
He recently launched Jeff Kagan Interviews, which is a podcast series which interviews executives of interesting and important client companies, then posts them on Twitter and LinkedIn and press releases.
These interviews are done to help executives of companies with interesting stories punch their way onto the map. To be seen and heard.
Jeff Kagan has developed one of the strongest brand names and voices in the tech industry today.
