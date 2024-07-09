Submit Release
ICYMI: 2026 World Cup to generate over $1 billion in economic activity across California

SACRAMENTO – California is set to receive an estimated $1.2 billion from the 2026 World Cup across Los Angeles and the Bay Area, according to two recent reports. The tournament’s economic impact is set to generate $594 million in Los Angeles County and up to $630 million in the Bay Area, with those regions set to host hundreds of thousands of visitors.

