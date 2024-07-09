OSCE Presence in Albania supports Central Elections Commission’s roundtable discussion on improving election administration

In preparation for the 2025 parliamentary elections in Albania, on 9 July 2024, the OSCE Presence supported the Central Elections Commission (CEC) in organizing a roundtable discussion to identify and discuss issues impacting the effective administration of the 2025 parliamentary electoral process.

The meeting brought together representatives of political parties, state institutions, civil society organizations involved in elections, and international organizations to discuss the issues affecting the election administration, laying the foundation for possible solutions.

Discussions focused on establishing an effective communication system between the CEC and law enforcement agencies, administering and observing the voting and counting processes, improving the reporting system of public institutions to the CEC, training lower-level electoral commissioners, and enhancing the oversight system for electronic voting and its technical assistance. Throughout the meeting, the stakeholders emphasized the necessity of continuous dialogue and co-operation to ensure a transparent and credible electoral process.

Opening the event, State Election Commissioner Ilirjan Celibashi said: “The purpose of this meeting is to open the discussion regarding issues that the CEC can address independently of the legal changes that the Assembly of Albania will make. We have many issues that we can discuss, there are many problems that the CEC will have to address in order to improve the entire process of election preparation and administration. We are witnesses of various problems that characterize the electoral process in Albania. We will list all problematic issues and then exchange opinions on the ways and paths that the CEC will have to follow to address them. Political parties, civil society and all parties engaged in elections are welcome to encourage and help this initiative of the Central Election Commission in co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania”.

Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania Ambassador Michel Tarran called on political actors for an inclusive and timely electoral reform, in order to allow the election administration bodies ample time to successfully implement it. “A pressing challenge remains: addressing and effective implementation of the Constitutional Court’s decisions, including the one on out-of-country voting. It is essential that any decisions, whether addressing legislative gaps or practical arrangements, emerge from a broad consensus. This consensus must be grounded in thorough assessments and comprehensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including political actors, civil society, and the diaspora community. This approach will allow smooth and uncontested implementation of out-of-country voting thus contributing to increasing the trust of voters in the electoral process”, said Tarran.

The meeting concluded with an appeal to all actors for the timely and inclusive implementation of the proposed solutions and recommendations, aimed at fostering a more transparent and effective management of elections in Albania.

The event was organized as part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Support to electoral reform and processes in Albania”, funded by Sweden, Switzerland, the U.S. Mission to the OSCE and Poland.