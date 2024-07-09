The Gross Law Firm Reminds The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2024 – SMG

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG).



Shareholders who purchased shares of SMG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-scotts-miracle-gro-company-loss-submission-form/?id=89669&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 3, 2021 to August 1, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Scotts had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand. Recognizing that problem, Scotts executives engaged in a scheme to saturate the Company’s sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed. Ultimately, Scotts was only able to satisfy the covenants through the channel stuffing scheme.

DEADLINE: August 5, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SMG during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 5, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

