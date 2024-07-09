MJ TruckNation Celebrates 20 Years with Major Expansion and Key Leadership Promotion

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ TruckNation proudly announces two significant milestones in its illustrious 20-year history: the acquisition of the neighboring property on I-95 and the establishment of a state-of-the-art commercial body shop, MJ Collision Center. Additionally, the company takes great pleasure in promoting Mike Martin III to the esteemed position of Executive Vice President, marking the continuation of a legacy within the organization.

With two decades of dedicated service, MJ TruckNation has established itself as a cornerstone in the commercial truck industry, providing unparalleled expertise in sales, service, and parts for esteemed brands such as Isuzu, Hino, and Fuso. As the company celebrates this milestone, it embarks on a new chapter of growth and innovation.

The strategic acquisition of the adjoining building along the bustling I-95 corridor in Riviera Beach, FL signifies MJ TruckNation's commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing customer service. This new facility will house a full-service commercial body shop, equipped with cutting-edge technology, and staffed by expert technicians, catering to the diverse needs of its clientele.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of MJ TruckNation with the acquisition of the neighboring property and the establishment of our new commercial body shop, MJ Collision Center," said MJ Martin, President of MJ TruckNation. "This strategic move underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions to our valued customers, further solidifying our position as a leader in the industry."

Furthermore, MJ TruckNation proudly announces the promotion of Mike Martin III to the role of Vice President. As a third-generation member of the Martin family, Mike brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the company's values and vision. In his new capacity, Mike will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards continued success and growth.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Vice President of MJ TruckNation," said Mike Martin III. "I look forward to working closely with our exceptional team to build upon our legacy of excellence and drive the company to new heights."

As MJ TruckNation commemorates 20 years of service, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing unmatched quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With the expansion of its services and the appointment of Mike Martin III as Vice President, MJ TruckNation is poised for even greater success in the years to come.

