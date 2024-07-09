The Gross Law Firm Notifies Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LW

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW).



Shareholders who purchased shares of LW during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lamb-weston-holdings-loss-submission-form/?id=89653&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: July 25, 2023 to April 3, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: In truth, defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that would hinder its successful implementation. Despite those issues, Lamb Weston pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and operations. As a result, the statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects, including its financial guidance for fiscal 2024, lacked a reasonable factual basis. In addition, to the extent the Company purported to warn of risks regarding the negative impacts from an unsuccessful implementation of the ERP system, defendants omitted that such risks had already begun to materialize.

DEADLINE: August 12, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lamb-weston-holdings-loss-submission-form/?id=89653&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LW during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 12, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

