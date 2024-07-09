Mammoth North Solar Project Celebrates Upcoming Commercial Operations

Doral Renewables and partners celebrated the upcoming Commercial Operations milestone at the first phase of one of the largest solar energy projects in the US, Mammoth Solar

KNOX, Ind., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doral Renewables celebrated today, July 9th, the upcoming beginning of commercial operations of its Mammoth North Solar project, a major segment of the Mammoth Solar project. The company was joined by Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg, landowners, representatives from SOLV Energy, Nextracker, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the American Clean Power Association (ACP), and other industry leaders and project stakeholders. The 400 MW Mammoth North Solar project will soon be the largest operating solar installation in Indiana and can provide sustainable energy to 75,000 households annually. It is the first phase of Doral Renewables’ 1.3 GW Mammoth Solar complex.



The event was heavily focused on the project’s social and economic impacts on the local community, including personal stories shared over a video production highlighting local testimonies from farmers and business owners. “Mammoth Solar’s presence is felt everywhere throughout the county. Almost every industry and business will reap the benefits of this project,” said RJ Howard, Chef and Owner of Maggie Lu’s Market, a local restaurant and catering business.

Doral Renewables and its project partners take pride in its agrivoltaics operations, with more than 1,500 sheep currently serving as the project’s vegetation management, an operation run by local farmer Billy Bope. “The dual-use opportunities presented by Mammoth Solar are a win-win scenario. We’re able to diversify our farming practices with livestock, which allows us to maintain the vegetation to the level Mammoth North needs,” said Billy. “Specifically for my family, Mammoth Solar also allows the next generations of Bopes to stay on our family’s farm.”

“Celebrating Mammoth North’s commercial operations with our community partners, elected representatives, and, of course, Secretary Rosenberg validates that rural Indiana is the best place to energize the next wave of power-hungry, job-creating businesses in America,” said Nick Cohen, President and CEO of Doral Renewables. “Starting with a farmer and one field near a discovered pile of Woolly Mammoth bones, the project quickly morphed into 75 farm fields representing hundreds of people. With animals and new food crops, the project is bringing back heritage farming and preserving the farms for future generations. And, every County resident gets the benefit of millions of dollars in our tax and economic payments.”

“Indiana continues to chart the path forward toward the future economy, ranking among the top states for new clean energy under development thanks to the commitment and partnership of companies like Doral Renewables,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “This mammoth-sized project is not only creating new jobs and new opportunities across northwest Indiana, but it is elevating our state and showcasing Hoosier innovation on the world’s stage.”

“Doral Renewables’ Mammoth Solar development is the perfect example of how Hoosiers are collaborating to solve global challenges,” said Sec. Rosenberg. “The story of Mammoth Solar illustrates how Indiana is leading the nation in sustainable energy solutions, manufacturing the energy transition and pushing the envelope in terms of forward-thinking business development solutions. Our continued partnership with Doral, the northwest Indiana community and project stakeholders is creating more opportunities for Hoosier businesses and residents alike, and I’m confident the impact of this investment will only continue to grow for years to come.”

The project’s partners emphasized its role in supplying clean, renewable power to the grid while relying on American labor and materials for its construction. “We’re immensely proud to partner with leading developer Doral Renewables on the Mammoth Solar Project here in Indiana using American-made components,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker, the project’s tracker manufacturer. "The system is designed for dual use so local farmers can raise livestock and harvest lower-cost clean power on the same farm.” "As a solar contractor, our focus is on ensuring that all project stakeholders receive the maximum benefit that renewable energy can deliver to communities," added George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, the project’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider. "Partnering with Doral on Mammoth North created job training and learning opportunities for area workers and K-12 students and resulted in long-term revenue sources that will support local services and landowners for years to come."

About Doral Renewables:

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets, operating all over the United States. It has a solar and storage development portfolio of over 13 GW, including 1.3 GW under construction, and is operating in 18 states and across ten electricity markets. Doral Renewables has over $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers. The company has a global management and leadership that includes the Doral Group (TASE: DORL), Migdal Group (TASE: MGDL), and Clean Air Generation, with further financial backing from Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO).

About Doral Group

Doral Group is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue-generating renewable energy assets. Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel and is active, inter alia, in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions. Its global project backlog is about 17.1 GW (DC) of solar projects and 14.6 GWh of storage.

