SilverTech and Sanity Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Content Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, an award-winning global digital experience agency, and Sanity, the premier headless CMS platform, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of content management solutions. This collaboration brings together SilverTech's expertise in delivering innovative digital experiences with Sanity's flexible and scalable content infrastructure, promising unparalleled capabilities for businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence.
With digital transformation accelerating across industries, organizations are increasingly turning to modern content management systems to streamline workflows, empower teams, and deliver engaging customer experiences. Sanity is much more than a headless CMS (Content Management System). Sanity delivers content anywhere and gives companies total composability with this entirely customizable content workspace. The partnership between SilverTech and Sanity marks a significant milestone in this journey, offering clients a robust combination of modern technology and strategic insights. As SilverTech’s headless CMS partner, Sanity complements SilverTech’s DXP and hybrid CMS services.
"We are thrilled to partner with Sanity to elevate our clients' digital strategies. We were looking for a way to offer our clients a headless solution, and Sanity was the perfect choice,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. "Sanity's platform not only aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering tailored, impactful digital solutions, but also empowers our teams to be more effective innovators."
Sanity's real-time collaborative environment and structured content model enable teams to manage content more efficiently, ensuring consistency across channels and devices. This capability is crucial for organizations looking to scale their operations while maintaining agility in content delivery. Sanity is rated the “Best Headless CMS” software by G2, making it a perfect partner for SilverTech.
Through this collaboration, SilverTech and Sanity aim to set new benchmarks in content management innovation, helping businesses achieve digital transformation goals with speed and precision. Clients can expect enhanced capabilities in content personalization, seamless integrations, and future-proof solutions that adapt to evolving market demands.
About SilverTech
SilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital strategy, digital marketing, user experience strategy & design, advanced web and application design & development, digital experience technology implementation, and digital transformation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a ‘Top 200 Agency’. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.
About Sanity
Sanity is a leading cloud-based, open-source content platform that helps businesses turn content into competitive advantage. Designed for the modern digital experience, Sanity powers content management for ambitious organizations. With a flexible, collaborative approach, Sanity enables teams to deliver content with confidence across channels and devices. Businesses like Anthropic, Figma, Amplitude, AT&T, Burger King, Morning Brew, Skims, Arcteryx, Spotify, and Shopify use Sanity to create a content platform that is shaped around their business needs to drive growth. Sanity is recognized as a leader in CMS, Headless CMS, and DXP by G2, Gartner, and Forrester.
