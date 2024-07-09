Andrew Peller Limited Announces Leadership Appointments

Paul Dubkowski named Chief Executive Officer

Patrick O’Brien named President & Chief Commercial Officer

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products, today announced executive appointments which are effective immediately. The Board of Directors is confident that these changes position the Company for long term success and continued market leadership.

Paul Dubkowski has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and has been elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Dubkowski joined APL in 2022 as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President IT and has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and retail sectors. He has established a proven track record of leading teams to drive profitable growth.

In addition, Patrick O’Brien has been appointed President & Chief Commercial Officer, assuming expanded responsibilities for Marketing and all sales channels. Mr. O’Brien, who joined APL in 2019, is an internationally experienced sales and marketing executive respected for his strategic approach and focus on building winning teams.

As previously announced, John Peller will assume a strategic consulting role to support the leadership team and ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Mr. Peller has been at the forefront of the Canadian wine industry since 1989 and will continue his important advocacy work to support the long-term success of the Company and the Canadian wine industry.

“After a thorough search process, we’re excited to appoint Paul as our new Chief Executive Officer and Patrick as our new President and Chief Commercial Officer. They are both accomplished leaders, with deep knowledge of APL’s operations and the beverage alcohol industry. Paul has been instrumental in strengthening the foundation of the business over the last several years while driving operational efficiencies and cost savings initiatives. Patrick has built an industry leading commercial team that has consistently delivered above category growth across all channels,” said R. Bruce McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors. “With Paul and Patrick in these new roles, we have the right leadership team to carry forward the core values and rich traditions that have been ingrained in the Company by the Peller family.”

Mr. McDonald added: “For over 30 years, John has led the Company as its Chief Executive Officer and has been the driving force behind its growth and success. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank him for his outstanding contributions and leadership.”

Paul Dubkowski commented: “I’m thrilled to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to working with our Board of Directors to build on the Company’s strong foundation and track record of profitability established over 64 years. The team is highly focused on delivering above-category sales performance, combined with further margin expansion and EBITA growth.”

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Dubkowski, CEO

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited