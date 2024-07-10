New Personalized Booklet Helps Seniors Fight Scams
"Avoiding Scams & Fraud--How to Spot Scams and Where to Get Help" Now Available for Purchase by Groups That Want To Help Older Adults Stay Safe
We strongly encourage any organization working with seniors to consider how these booklets could benefit their community.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Custom Publishing (ACP) introduces a first-of-its-kind booklet designed to combat the rising tide of scams and frauds targeting older adults. The new guide, “Avoiding Scams and Fraud—How to Spot Scams and Where to Get Help,” shows seniors how to spot scams, where to get help and how to prevent becoming a victim.
“Scams and frauds aimed at older adults are a serious problem and getting worse, causing significant financial and emotional distress,” says Gary W. Ford, ACP Publisher. “Our new booklet helps educate older adults about the threats they face from the many criminals that target them.”
Booklet Features and Benefits
• Comprehensive Coverage: The booklet addresses a wide range of scams, including government impersonation, tech support schemes, romance scams, and Medicare fraud. All booklet content was reviewed by experts in the field.
• Practical Tools: Includes tips for avoiding scams, steps to take if victimized, and essential contact information for getting help.
• Interactive Elements: Checklists for fraud prevention, identifying suspicious activity, and a quiz to test knowledge about scams.
• Senior-Friendly Design: The 20-page booklet is specifically designed for older readers, with larger text and non-glare paper for easier reading and writing, and two color-coded sections for quick reference.
Booklet Personalization Options
“Our basic level of booklet personalization begins with the free front cover business card holders included with every order,” adds Ford. “This simple yet effective feature ensures that your key contact information is always at hand. Additionally, we offer customized front and back covers and co-branded booklet editions, incorporating your organization's content on the inside pages.” (See the photo showing the card holders.)
Affordable Giveaways for Organizations That Want to Help Seniors and Their Families
The booklets are available in quantities starting at 100, with prices ranging from $1.89 to $.99 per booklet, depending on order size. All prices include free front cover card holders, so organizations can easily personalize their booklets by inserting business cards of staff members. (Shipping is additional.) Booklets are in stock and available for immediate delivery. There is a special 15% discount available for orders placed by 7/31/24--see details below.
“We strongly encourage any organization working with seniors to consider how these booklets could benefit their community," Ford adds. "The cost is minimal compared to the potential savings in preventing even a single instance of fraud. Plus, this personalized booklet is an excellent way to show an organization’s commitment to helping older adults and their families deal with this serious issue."
Preview the New Booklet
Click here to see a pdf preview copy of the new booklet:.
Special Discount Offer Available Through July 31
Order through ACP’s secure website, SeniorWellnessGuides.com, by July 31st to save 15%. Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout.
New Senior Fraud Prevention Calendar Available This Fall
A pocket planner calendar version of the booklet will be available this fall. For details on the new 2025 senior fraud prevention calendar, visit seniorcalendars.com.
About the Publisher
American Custom Publishing (ACP), a 33-year-old publisher based in the Chicago area, specializes in custom publications for organizations that work with older adults. The company has published millions of award-winning personalized senior publications for thousands of organizations throughout the U.S.
