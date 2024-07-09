Carper, Capito, McMorris Rodgers, Pallone Celebrate Signing of Bipartisan Nuclear Energy Bill, the ADVANCE Act

Committee leaders joined President Biden at the White House as he signed the ADVANCE Act into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, today celebrated President Joe Biden’s signing of S. 870, which includes the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act, into law.

“Today is a momentous day for our climate and America’s clean energy future,” said Chairman Carper. “The urgency of the climate crisis demands a swift transition to cleaner energy sources. Fortunately, the ADVANCE Act will support this transition. This bipartisan law will strengthen our energy and national security, lower greenhouse gas emissions and create thousands of new jobs, while ensuring the continued safety of this zero-emissions energy source. I’m thankful to each of my colleagues who helped write and pass this bill and to President Biden for signing it into law.”

“With the ADVANCE Act being signed into law, we secured a landmark win for the future of nuclear energy here in America,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Getting substantive, bipartisan policy across the finish line isn’t always easy, but this is the result of years of work to build widespread consensus about the benefits of advanced nuclear reactors to our electric grid, economy, and environment. I’m thrilled the ADVANCE Act is now law to enable the deployment of new nuclear and help keep the United States as the world’s nuclear energy leader.”

“The Energy and Commerce Committee has a rich history of advancing major bipartisan solutions, and I’m extremely proud that our years of hard work to strengthen American nuclear energy have paid off with this significant legislation that will improve energy reliability and reduce costs for American families and businesses,” said Chair Rodgers. “This is a major victory for the American people and will help cement U.S. energy leadership for decades to come. I want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to get this legislation signed into law, especially the Chair of our Energy Subcommittee and bill author Rep. Jeff Duncan.”

“Nuclear power plays an important role in producing carbon-free power for our electric grid, and now our nuclear industry will have the framework it needs to strengthen America’s energy leadership,” said Ranking Member Pallone. “By ensuring we can deploy safer and more reliable nuclear power, the ADVANCE Act will help combat our dependence on dirty fossil fuels, strengthening our energy independence and securing our economic security. I’m grateful to have worked alongside my colleagues to get this across the finish line.”

