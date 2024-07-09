Information and Recommendations Regarding the ‘School Health Advisor Role’ Defined in Maine Statue

Under Maine Revised Statutes, Title 20-A, section 6402-A, each school board shall appoint one or more physicians or family or pediatric nurse practitioners. Some of Maine’s medical providers and school health staff have requested clarification from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) about the law and the role of the school health advisor, which is defined under this law.

While each school administrative district is unique and will create a contract based on its needs, the Maine DOE Coordinated School Health team has collaborated with the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MAAP) School Health Committee and Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) to create a new resource, Maine School Health Advisor Role Template. This document provides a framework and recommendations around Maine school health advisor roles and responsibilities. This template is intended to provide information about the Maine Law as it defines the roles and responsibilities of a school health advisor and offers guidance to the school administrator and school health advisor as they further define the role for their specific school district and student population.

Schools play a critical role in promoting the health and safety of young people and helping them establish lifelong healthy behaviors. A strong partnership with a school health advisor can help create a healthy school environment.