Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Launches Inaugural "Sophia's Stroll" this Summer 2024

2023 University of Georgia graduate Sophia Ruggieri passed away from Type 1 Diabetes in November, 2023. Sophia’s Stroll will support the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation to honor Sophia’s memory and help those with Type 1 Diabetes. Team Assaf gearing up for their stroll in Banner Elk, NC. Photo by Brianna Fisher Photography.

Foundation Formed to Help Those with Type 1 Diabetes Establishes Annual Event to Raise Funds in Honor of Sophia, Who Passed Away from the Disease at Age 23

Sophia's bright light touched all who knew her. Helping others was her mission. The Foundation continues Sophia's giving spirit. Donations will go directly to help those with Type 1 Diabetes.” — Frank Ruggieri, Sophia's Father and President & CEO of the Foundation

DACULA, GEORGIA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual stroll across the globe this summer will honor a life well lived and gone too soon. In November of 2023, 23-year-old Georgia resident Sophia Frances Ruggieri unexpectedly passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. In tribute to Sophia’s legacy, her family has created the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)3 to encourage others who live with Type 1 Diabetes. The Foundation will sponsor camp attendance, college scholarships and helping to provide medical equipment and supplies to those with this disease.

This summer, the Foundation is launching its inaugural Sophia’s Stroll, a fundraiser which encourages individuals and teams to raise money in July and August to honor Sophia and benefit those with Type 1 Diabetes. The virtual stroll can take place anywhere in the world and can be any length. Team or individual activities may include walking, running, biking, hiking, swimming or skating, or donations may simply be contributed. Team registration instructions and donation opportunities may be found here.

Sophia was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 13. She was a vibrant young woman who never complained about her condition, choosing instead to pour her love of life into family, friends, teammates, and a love for dogs and all animals. She enjoyed playing sports including track and Lacrosse, and loved exploring and hiking the Brevard, North Carolina Mountains. Sophia earned a BA degree in Communications Studies from the University of Georgia. After graduation when she was about to begin her career in Atlanta, she unexpectedly passed away, devastating all who knew and loved her shining spirit.

Frank Ruggieri, Sophia’s father and President & CEO of the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation, commented, “Sophia's bright light touched all who knew her and met her. She had that unique ability to connect with people and animals, sensing their feelings. Helping others was her mission. The Foundation continues Sophia's giving spirit. Donations will go directly to helping those with Type 1 Diabetes.”

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body does not produce insulin. There is currently no known way to prevent it. According to a report by the American Diabetes Association, in 2021, 2 million people in the United States had Type 1 Diabetes [1]. Per the Center for Disease Control, 1.7 million of those were adults aged 20 years or older—or 5.7% of all U.S. adults with diagnosed diabetes—reported both having Type 1 Diabetes and using insulin [2].

Event information including description and enrollment directions for this summer’s Sophia’s Stroll may be found at https://www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org/sophia-s-stroll.

About The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those With Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, the Foundation will help send children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation will award college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and help provide medical equipment and supplies to those with the disease.

For more information about the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation and to learn more about Sophia’s Story, please call 470-389-2931, email info@sophiaruggierifoundation.org, or visit www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org.

