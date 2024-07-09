Pancreatic Cancer Market to Grow Rapidly by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Helix Biopharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, BioNTech, XBiotech, Lumicell, CARsgen Ther

The pancreatic cancer market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Additionally, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medical development.

New York, USA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pancreatic Cancer Market to Grow Rapidly by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Helix Biopharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, BioNTech, XBiotech, Lumicell, CARsgen Therapeutics

The pancreatic cancer market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Additionally, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medical development.

DelveInsight’s Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pancreatic cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted pancreatic cancer market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU-4 [Italy, Spain, France, and Germany], the United Kingdom, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of pancreatic cancer in the 7MM was found to be around USD 1.6 billion in 2020.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, in 2023, the US accounted for approximately 64,000 incident cases of pancreatic cancer. These are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024−2034) owing to increasing aging populations, improved screening methods leading to earlier detection, and advancements in medical technology allowing for better diagnosis and treatment.

Prominent companies working in the domain of pancreatic cancer, including FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic, Helix Biopharma Corporation, Tvardi Therapeutics, AIM ImmunoTech, BioNTech, Prestige Biopharma, HCW Biologics, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, XBiotech, Lumicell, CARsgen Therapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for pancreatic cancer. These novel pancreatic cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the pancreatic cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key therapies for pancreatic cancer treatment include Pamrevlumab, OSE2101, LOAd703, OT-101, L-DOS47 + Doxorubicin, TTI-101, Rintatolimod, BNT122, PBP1510, HCW9218, Azeliragon, XB2001, LUM015, CT041, SBP-101, and others.

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer is a highly aggressive malignancy originating in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ situated behind the lower part of the stomach that plays a crucial role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. The exact causes of pancreatic cancer are not fully understood, but several risk factors have been identified. These include smoking, chronic pancreatitis, diabetes, obesity, and a family history of the disease. Genetic mutations, either inherited or acquired, also play a significant role.

The symptoms of pancreatic cancer often do not appear until the disease is advanced, making early detection challenging. Common symptoms include jaundice, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain radiating to the back, loss of appetite, and new-onset diabetes. Some patients may also experience nausea, vomiting, and changes in stool consistency.

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer typically involves a combination of imaging tests, blood tests, and biopsy procedures. Imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) help visualize the pancreas and identify any abnormalities. Blood tests may reveal elevated levels of certain tumor markers, like CA 19-9. A definitive diagnosis is usually confirmed through a biopsy, where a tissue sample from the pancreas is examined under a microscope for cancerous cells. Early and accurate diagnosis is critical for the management and treatment of pancreatic cancer, though it remains a daunting challenge due to the disease's elusive nature in its initial stages.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation



The pancreatic cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pancreatic cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The pancreatic cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Age

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Stage

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Molecular Alterations

Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

Pancreatic cancer is among the most common cancers with a high mortality rate. Surgery is the best treatment for localized or regional cases, while chemotherapy is the primary drug treatment at all stages. Targeted therapies like LYNPARZA for BRCA mutations, VITRAKVI and ROZLYTREK for NTRK gene expression in solid tumors, and KEYTRUDA for patients with microsatellite instability-high expression in solid tumors are used in conjunction with traditional treatments. In addition, recently in February 2024, the FDA approved ONIVYDE (irinotecan liposome) with oxaliplatin, fluorouracil, and leucovorin, for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Chemotherapy remains the main pharmaceutical approach alongside surgery for treating pancreatic cancer. Initially, gemcitabine-based regimens are preferred due to their lower adverse event rates compared to 5-FU-based options. For second-line treatment following FOLFIRINOX, gemcitabine combined with nab-paclitaxel is considered for eligible patients. Alternatively, monotherapy with gemcitabine or 5-FU is an option for patients with poor performance status, medical comorbidities, or those who are elderly.

As pancreatic cancer progresses quickly and has low survival rates, many patients don't move on to another treatment if the first one doesn't work; about 70% move from their initial treatment to a second option. The choice of a second treatment depends on what they've already tried. Right now, there's no widely agreed-upon standard for second-line therapy in pancreatic cancer, but generally, chemotherapy is favored. Even though chemotherapy gets most of the attention, there's optimism for improvements in treating metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ongoing research, especially in targeted therapies and immunotherapies, offers hope for future advancements and the potential for better outcomes and more treatment options for patients down the line.

Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies

The pancreatic cancer pipeline possesses some drugs in mid and late-stage developments to be approved shortly. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for pancreatic cancer treatment, including pamrevlumab (FibroGen), OSE2101 (OSE Immunotherapeutics), LOAd703 (Lokon Pharma), and others in different lines of treatment.

Pamrevlumab, an innovative antibody pioneered by FibroGen, is designed to suppress the function of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a key player in conditions marked by chronic scarring and tissue overgrowth, often resulting in organ impairment. FibroGen is currently conducting Phase III trials, LAPIS and Precision Promise, to evaluate the drug in pancreatic cancer. Anticipated top-line results from LAPIS and Precision Promise trials are slated for the third quarter of 2024 and mid-2024, respectively.

SBP-101, a unique polyamine analog, is crafted to trigger polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by capitalizing on its notable affinity for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and various other tumors. Presently, the drug is undergoing Phase III trial targeting first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, with interim results anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the drug is also Phase II ready for neoadjuvant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The other therapies in the pipeline for pancreatic cancer treatment include

OT-101: Oncotelic Inc.

L-DOS47 + Doxorubicin: Helix Biopharma Corporation/Theradex

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

Rintatolimod: AIM ImmunoTech

BNT122: BioNTech

PBP1510: Prestige Biopharma

HCW9218: HCW Biologics

Azeliragon: Cantex Pharmaceuticals

XB2001: XBiotech

LUM015: Lumicell

CT041: CARsgen Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the pancreatic cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pancreatic cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics

The pancreatic cancer market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Combination chemotherapy offers an important option for patients with advanced and metastatic disease, providing short-lived partial remissions or stable disease in newly diagnosed patients, alongside the identification of individuals with targetable germline and somatic alterations and the integration of routine germline and somatic testing in daily practice; meanwhile, multi-modal immunotherapeutic approaches, currently under clinical investigation, have shown safety, prompting further exploration of alternative strategies in clinical settings where the tumor microenvironment has been minimized or reduced, ultimately prioritizing the optimization of treatment towards the most cost-effective regimen for survival benefit in pancreatic cancer care.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the pancreatic cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the pancreatic cancer market. Chemotherapy, the current standard of care in pancreatic cancer, can cause significant side effects, impacting patients' quality of life, often diagnosed at advanced stages due to the lack of effective screening methods, resulting in limited treatment options and poorer prognosis, making drug development challenging, with the lowest success rate among solid tumors, and the highest mortality rate among major cancers, contributing to a low 5-year relative survival rate, complicating the analysis of target drug efficacy in a larger population.

Moreover, pancreatic cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the pancreatic cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the pancreatic cancer market growth.

Pancreatic Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Pancreatic Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Pancreatic Cancer Market Size in 2020 USD 1.6 billion Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic, Helix Biopharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, AIM ImmunoTech, BioNTech, Prestige Biopharma, HCW Biologics, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, XBiotech., Lumicell, CARsgen Therapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, and others Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Pamrevlumab, OSE2101, LOAd703, OT-101, L-DOS47 + Doxorubicin, TTI-101, Rintatolimod, BNT122, PBP1510, HCW9218, Azeliragon, XB2001, LUM015, CT041, SBP-101, and others

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Pancreatic Cancer-Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in 2034 4 Pancreatic Cancer - Future Prospects 5 Executive Summary of Pancreatic Cancer 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Pancreatic Cancer 7.3 Stages of Pancreatic Cancer 7.4 Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Risk Factors and Causes 7.6 Pathophysiology/Mechanisms 7.6.1 Carcinogenesis and Molecular Biology 7.6.2 Molecular Genetics of Pancreatic Cancer 7.7 Diagnosis 7.7.1 Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.9 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.9.1 ASGE Guideline on Screening for Pancreatic Cancer in Individuals With Genetic Susceptibility, 2022 7.9.2 Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: ASCO Guideline, 2020 7.9.3 National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NICE, 2022 7.9.4 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis of Exocrine Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Evidence Evaluation and Recommendations by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM), 2020 7.9.5 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Pancreatic Cancer 2019 from the Japan Pancreas Society 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Options by Pancreatic Cancer Stage 8.2 Treatment Algorithm 8.3 Treatment Guidelines for Pancreatic cancer 8.3.1 NCCN Guidelines for the Treatment of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma, 2022 8.3.2 Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: ASCO Guideline, 2020 8.3.3 SEOM clinical guidelines for pancreatic and biliary tract cancer (2020) 8.3.4 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis of Exocrine Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Evidence Evaluation and Recommendations by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM), 2020 8.3.5 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Pancreatic Cancer 2019 from the Japan Pancreas Society 9 Methodology 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 7MM 10.3 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 10.4.2 Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 10.4.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 10.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 10.4.5 Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 10.5.2 Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 10.5.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 10.5.4 Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 10.5.5 Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy in EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 10.6.1 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 10.6.2 Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 10.6.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 10.6.4 Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 10.6.5 Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy in Japan 11 Patient Journey 12 Marketed Products 12.1 Key-cross 12.2 LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activity 12.2.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.3.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.3.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 1.1.1 Safety and Efficacy 12.4 VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.4.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.4.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.4.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.5 ROZLYTREK (entrectinib): Roche 12.5.1 Product Description 12.5.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.5.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.5.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.5.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.6 ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb 12.6.1 Product Description 12.6.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.6.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.6.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.6.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.7 ONIVYDE (irinotecan liposome): Ipsen 12.7.1 Product Description 12.7.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.7.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.7.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.7.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.7.5 Safety and Efficacy ONIVYDE 13 Emerging Therapies 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 Pamrevlumab (FG-3019): FibroGen 13.2.1 Product description 13.2.2 Other developmental activity 13.2.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.2.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.2.4 Safety and efficacy 13.3 SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics 13.3.1 Product description 13.3.2 Other developmental activity 13.3.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.3.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.4 Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics 13.4.1 Product description 13.4.2 Other developmental activity 13.4.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.4.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.4.4 Safety and efficacy 13.5 LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec): Lokon Pharma 13.5.1 Product description 13.5.2 Other developmental activity 13.5.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.5.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.5.4 Safety and efficacy 13.6 L-DOS47 + Doxorubicin: Helix Biopharma Corporation/Theradex 13.6.1 Product description 13.6.2 Clinical developmental activities 13.6.2.1 Clinical trials information 13.6.3 Safety and efficacy 13.7 HCW9218: HCW Biologics 13.7.1 Product description 13.7.2 Other developmental activity 13.7.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.7.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.7.4 Safety and efficacy 13.8 Azeliragon: Cantex Pharmaceuticals 13.8.1 Product description 13.8.2 Other developmental activity 13.8.3 Clinical developmental activities 13.8.3.1 Clinical trials information 13.8.4 Safety and efficacy 13.9 XB2001: XBiotech 13.9.1 Product Description 13.9.2 Other Developmental Activity 13.9.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 13.9.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 13.9.4 Safety and Efficacy List to be continued… 14 Pancreatic Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.3 Market Outlook 14.4 Conjoint Analysis 14.5 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 14.5.2 Pricing Trends 14.5.3 Analogue Assessment 14.5.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 14.6 Market size of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM 14.7 Market size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM 14.8 Market size of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 14.8.1 Total Market size of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 14.8.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in the United States 14.8.2.1 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Adjuvant/Neo-adjuvant) in the United States 14.8.2.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (First-line) in the United States 14.8.2.3 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Second-line and above) in the United States 14.9 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 14.9.1 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK 14.9.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.9.2.1 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Adjuvant/Neo-adjuvant) in EU4 and the UK 14.9.2.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (First-line) in EU4 and the UK 14.9.2.3 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Second-line and above) in EU4 and the UK 14.10 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 14.10.1 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan 14.10.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in Japan 14.10.2.1 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Adjuvant/Neo-adjuvant) in Japan 14.10.2.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (First-line) in Japan 14.10.2.3 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies (Second-line and above) in Japan 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 Reimbursement 15.2 Key HTA Decisions 15.3 Patient Access Program 16 KOL Views 17 SWOT Analysis 18 Unmet Needs 19 Appendix 19.1 Report Methodology 19.2 Bibliography 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

