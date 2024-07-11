Submit Release
SupportVets App launches in USA for Fourth of July to Help Connect Veterans

Walter Brock, Lead Developer

SupportVets Official Logo

We are excited to roll out SupportVets as a prominent veteran connection tool, resource hub, and networking platform, all in one easy to use app.”
— Walter Brock, Lead Developer, SupportVets App
COALVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app has been released to help veterans network, connect and share resources. The SupportVets app contains no mandatory fees and is easily downloaded for immediate use. SupportVets is a mobile app platform allowing veterans to connect with each other globally. The app allows veteran owned business and non profits to list their companies and for consumers to be able to easily look up and utilize businesses in their area.

Companies wishing to support the app can become sponsors and choose a tier to receive advertising, promotion, and support. All tiers can be found on the SupportVets website. Individuals looking to support may also contribute on the SupportVets website. Volunteers willing to assist in identifying local resources to include in the ecosystem can reach out to support@supportvetsapp.com to get involved in helping to Create the Change.

The platform itself is available in the United States, United Kingdom, and can be operated on Apple products or Android. Future availability will include Canada and several other countries.

SupportVets was recently featured on The Everlasting Veteran Podcast with Ryan Landry. – Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeYenm5Cq7E&ab_channel=EverlastingVeteran

Find out more at https://www.supportvetsapp.com/

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com

