Laredo Field Office reminds traveling public not to bring freon cannisters, it is illegal and may result in fines and/or vehicle seizure

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry are reminding the traveling public not to bring hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) (freon) cannisters from Mexico as their importation is restricted and must adhere to strict federal commercial importation requirements. Bringing undeclared freon cannisters from a foreign country in a passenger vehicle may result in fines and/or vehicle seizures.

“We want to strongly remind the traveling public not to bring in freon cannisters from Mexico as that is contrary to existing federal law and may result in fines or vehicle seizure, even federal prosecution,” said Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “CBP actively enforces laws from a variety of federal agencies, including the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 and the Clean Air Act, which prohibit importation of HFCs such as those contained in freon cannisters in a manner that is not compliant with Environmental Protection Agency restrictions.”

Boxes of freon cannisters discovered by CBP officers within the cargo area of a vehicle.

According to the EPA, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases that cause climate change and used in applications such as refrigeration, air conditioning, building insulation, fire extinguishing systems and aerosols. The global warming potential of an HFC can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Beginning on January 1, 2022, EPA regulations prohibit any person from importing bulk regulated HFCs, except by expending, at the time of import, a consumption or application-specific allowance issued by the EPA. No person may sell or distribute, or offer for sale or distribution, any regulated HFC that was imported illegally.

Those who bring in cannisters of such regulated HFCs without adhering to EPA regulations face a fine for failure to declare the item and the vehicle used in the furtherance of the violation may be subject to seizure.

