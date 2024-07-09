Submit Release
Real American Beer Launches in Rhode Island, Unleashing Hulk Hogan’s New Brew Across the Ocean State; Fourth Launch This Summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer has officially landed in Rhode Island, marking another exciting milestone in its nationwide expansion. Following successful launches in Florida, Minnesota, and Missouri, this American light lager, co-founded by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Real American Beer is set to captivate Rhode Island’s beer enthusiasts with its exceptional quality and easy-drinking flavor profile. Crafted from 100% North American ingredients, Real American Beer is a 4.2% ABV light beer that is rapidly garnering a dedicated following.

“We’ve been hearing from Hulkamaniacs and beer lovers all across Rhode Island asking when Real American Beer will arrive. I’m excited to say: the wait is over,” said Hulk Hogan. “Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the union, but they punch way above their weight, brother!”

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Rhode Island bars and restaurants and through major national retailers. An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of events around the country and where to buy in each launched state, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

