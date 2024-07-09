New Report By AMR | Dental Alloys Market Analysis Shows Growing Adoption by Businesses of All Sizes

Dental Alloys Market Analysis

Growth in demand for dental implants and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global dental alloys market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Dental Alloys Market by Alloy Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dental alloys market generated $1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key growth drivers identified in the report include increasing demand for dental implants, a rising geriatric population, and the extensive use of alloys in producing denture bases and partial denture structures. However, challenges such as the high hardness of some alloys affecting their formulation and finishing, as well as issues related to porcelain pigmentation and low corrosion resistance, are anticipated to constrain market growth. On the other hand, advancements in production technologies are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Segment-wise, gold-based alloys dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market share, and are projected to maintain this leadership position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, nickel-based alloys are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2031, driven by their widespread use in prosthodontics.

In terms of applications, dental implants represented the largest segment in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market share, and are expected to continue leading with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Geographically, while Europe held the largest market share in 2021, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.4% by 2031, driven by increasing dental healthcare awareness and rising dental tourism.

The report profiles key players in the dental alloys market, including Aalba Dent Inc., Argen Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Heraeus Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent, among others. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their market presence and sustain their competitive edge.

