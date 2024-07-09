M.gear US Enters the US Market with Over 40 Years of Leadership and Telecommunications Innovation

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M.gear US, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wha Yu, is proud to announce its official debut in the US market. With over 40 years of experience in RF technology solutions innovation and manufacturing, Wha Yu has established itself as an electronic manufacturing services leader in the industry. Doing business in the U.S. through M.gear, the company is set to introduce innovation, collaboration and cost-effective advanced wireless communication solutions to market. Under the leadership of the newly appointed CEO, Vivien Tsao, and Casey Hu, General Manager of M.gear US, M.gear US will leverage the company's capabilities in multi-technology antenna, device, and module hardware manufacturing, and software integration to deliver new private and public LTE and 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT sensors, and GPS solutions to the U.S. market.



As part of its strategic expansion, M.gear joined the Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE) program and recently joined the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA). As a member of the AAE, M.gear is making a commitment to develop high-performance industrial private wireless solutions that support Anterix’s 900 MHz broadband spectrum which is increasingly playing a critical role in utility private LTE deployments and investments. By collaborating with Anterix, M.gear intends to prioritize new wireless connectivity products like sensors, gateways, edge computing platforms and RAN components that accelerate the deployment of high performance utility private LTE networks, contributing significantly to the modernization of the US power utility sector. As a member of UBBA, M.gear will collaborate with other members to demonstrate and bring to market new private network solutions that advance utility grid modernization, safety and security.

Earlier this year, M.gear debuted its advanced mobile vehicular cellular antennas at DistribuTECH 2024. These antennas are designed to significantly improve mobile broadband coverage for field service technicians in the US power utility sector, enabling mission-critical access to utility private LTE networks especially in areas with challenging RF environments.

Leveraging insights and research from U.S. industry system integrators, ecosystem partners and network solution providers, M.gear will be introducing a new line of ultra-compact, lightweight, low-power small cell O-RAN antennas supporting n77, n78, and n79 global 5G bands. These multi-band antennas will leverage M.gear’s years of experience in designing and manufacturing high-powered base station antennas. A high-gain n78 version omni and sectoral O-RAN antenna, specifically designed for the US market, is set to be introduced in Q3 2024.

M.gear also plans to introduce in Q4 2024, its new multi-band, Sequans CA410 cellular indoor and outdoor router product line for evaluation and trials. With support for CBRS, Anterix 900 MHz, and public cellular frequency bands, the new 4200 series routers are well suited for customer deployments for remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure assets and operations.

“We are excited to bring M.gear’s legacy of innovation and expertise to the US market,” said Mr. Smith Chen, Corporate Strategy Officer at M.gear US. “Our membership in the Anterix Active Ecosystem and the recent leadership transitions position us to make a significant impact on the American telecom landscape. We are committed to driving advancements in 5G and IoT connectivity.”

To learn more about M.gear US and their innovative antenna and RF products, the company has recently published an industry report titled “Future-Proofing Multiple RF Technologies to Accelerate 5G and IoT Connectivity.” This report provides valuable insights into the developments and trends shaping the future of wireless communication technologies. It emphasizes M.gear’s insights on why high-quality, secure, and reliable network connectivity is a critical success factor for industry transformation. The report is a valuable resource for industry leaders, technologists and solution developers looking to understand the future of RF technologies and their impact.

M.gear US, a subsidiary of Wha Yu Industrial Corporation, is a leading provider of advanced antenna and IoT connectivity solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative products and services, M.gear US caters to a wide range of industries, including Telecommunications, Wireless Networking, and Automotive. They support New Product Introduction (NPI) initiatives by integrating new technologies into RF solutions, offering a wide range of diecasting outdoor enclosures, and providing comprehensive ODM/JDM services for custom RF and antenna design projects.

