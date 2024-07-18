Preserve Today for Tomorrow: Phase One Introduces the iXH 100MP Camera System
Delivering High Efficiency Cultural Heritage DigitizationCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One, a leading provider of high-end digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Phase One iXH 100MP camera system. This new addition to our portfolio, alongside the iXH 150MP and MSI systems, enhances the digitization of cultural heritage collections. It ensures the preservation of large volumes of artworks, documents, and artifacts with precision and speed, maintaining high-quality images, excellent color accuracy, and fine detail capture essential for preserving the authenticity of heritage artifacts.
“We are excited to expand our heritage portfolio at Phase One with the introduction of the iXH 100MP camera system, a standalone solution that inherits the reliability, precision, and standards of our renowned Geospatial solutions built specifically for Heritage Documentation applications,” said Drew Altdoerffer, VP Digitization at Phase One.
Designed to complement existing iXH optics, this system is tailored for film scanning and high-volume book/document archives. Integrated with Capture One Cultural Heritage, the iXH 100MP surpasses current ISO and FADGI standards, ensuring exceptional quality and efficiency in digitization. This release underscores Phase One’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for comprehensive cultural heritage preservation and streamlined workflows.
Digitize Your Collection in Every Detail
The Phase One iXH 100MP is meticulously crafted to make every pixel count, capturing the essence of artworks with exceptional resolution and color accuracy. Designed for curators, archivists, and digitization technicians, the iXH 100MP camera ensures that digital reproductions are as authentic and true to life as the original. By preserving the authenticity and nuance of cultural heritage objects, the iXH 100MP exceeds preservation standards, offering a level of detail that guarantees no element is left undocumented.
Preserve Faster in One Click
With the iXH 100MP, extensive collections can be digitized faster and more efficiently than ever before. This purpose-built camera system features one-click functionality and precision automation, breaking free from the limitations of traditional scanners. Designed to handle high-volume collections, the iXH 100MP ensures unparalleled speed, surpassing bottlenecks in large-volume production. The fully integrated Capture One CH software further elevates the digitization workflow, offering specialized tools for curators, archivists, and operators.
Every Pixel Matters for the Future
Phase One's Intelligent Image Quality (IIQ) files capture intricate details and essential data for flexible processing and non-intrusive evaluation. This capability ensures that digitized collections can be continuously refined as software evolves, supporting the dynamic field of conservation. With IIQ files, conservators, archivists, and curators can revisit and analyze original details for new research or restoration efforts, always having a reliable digital surrogate to reference. The versatility of IIQ files (Phase One’s proprietary RAW file format) surpasses traditional scanning methods, ensuring that digitized collections stay current with technological advancements, crucial for long-term conservation and accurate research.
Product Highlights
-- High resolution and superior detail: The iXH 100MP features a 101-megapixel CMOS sensor coupled with Phase One and Schneider-Kreuznach high precision optics, ensuring the highest image quality and color accuracy for cultural heritage applications.
-- Industrial durability: Constructed from high-strength aluminum, comprising the industry’s most durable mechanical and electronic components, the iXH 100MP is built to last. The Reliance Shutter in each iXH lens is guaranteed for one million actuations ensuring long lasting and reliable performance.
-- Seamless integration: Fully integrated with Capture One CH software, the iXH 100MP offers complete camera control, reliable performance, and expert RAW conversion algorithms for simplified operation and exceptional image fidelity.
-- Precision focus control: Motor-driven focusing and contrast-based autofocus ensure optimal accuracy, paving the way for automated camera positioning and focus for specific jobs ensuring consistent image quality.
-- Future-proof workflow: IIQ files capture comprehensive data crucial for adaptable processing, supporting non-intrusive evaluation and ensuring digitized collections remain resilient against technological advancements.
About Phase One
Phase One is a global leader in digital imaging technology. The company provides unrivaled imaging quality for a wide range of applications, from professional photography to heritage digitization, industrial inspections, aerial mapping, security and space.
For more than three decades, Phase One has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, setting new standards for image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy.
Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices strategically located in Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Saku, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with unique requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.
We deliver Imaging Beyond Imagination.
www.phaseone.com
