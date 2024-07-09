Kovay Gardens Initiates Massive Clean-Up at Local Primary School

Kovay Gardens Miracles making children smile! Kovay Gardens team offering helping hands. Kovay Gardens team replacing nets Kovay Gardens Miracles team ready to help

LA CRUZ DE HUANACAXTLE, NAYARIT, MEXICO, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kovay Gardens is proud to announce the successful completion of a cleaning and improvement day at Emiliano Zapata Primary School. The event occurred on June 27, 2024, and parents, community members, and company volunteers enthusiastically participated.Kovay Gardens Continues Supporting Our CommunityAt this well-attended event, various activities focusing on improving the school's facilities to provide a safer and more pleasant environment for the children were carried out throughout the day. These included cleaning the football area, basketball courts, and general areas.Volunteers worked on much-needed landscape improvements, including pruning the gardens and palm trees and cleaning the entryway and open areas around the school. However, the children were most excited about the installation of new nets for the football and volleyball courts, which Kovay Gardens Miracles donated via Kovay Gardens, the famous resort located near the school.Additionally, Kovay Gardens provided other new sports equipment for both morning and afternoon shifts. With the help of the parents and teachers, the volunteers also organized a sports gathering for the children to promote daily outdoor activity and a healthy lifestyle.Citlaly Escobedo, the afternoon shift director at Emiliano Zapata Primary School, commented, "The children were thrilled to receive this support. Seeing the smiles on the children and the excitement with which they participated in the sports activities fills us with joy. We deeply appreciate Kovay Gardens Miracles' continued generosity and commitment to our school."A representative from Kovay Gardens Miracles, Ramon Cortez, added, "We are very pleased to contribute to the well-being of the children at Emiliano Zapata Primary School. Seeing people of all ages in the community and many members of our staff come together and work as a team to improve the school environment fills us with pride.Mr. Cortez explained, "We will continue to support these types of projects because we firmly believe in the power of teamwork and solidarity. These actions are part of our company's ongoing commitment to the La Cruz de Huanacaxtle community, particularly Emiliano Zapata Primary School.Previously, the staff at Kovay Gardens and Kovay Gardens Miracles supported infrastructure improvement projects at the school, such as renovating the bathrooms for morning and afternoon shifts. Hosting and funding these types of community improvement events is a cornerstone of Kovay Gardens Miracles' work.About Kovay Gardens MiraclesAt Kovay Gardens Miracles, the goal is clear: to support the community and contribute to the happiness and well-being of the children. We are convinced that together with the local community, we can make a significant difference. Helping our children is essential for both our future and theirs. Check out our Kovay Gardens Miracles Facebook group or visit our website at https://kovaygardens.com

