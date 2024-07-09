First-Generation Students, Future Leaders: Brainfuse Announces 2024 Scholarship Recipients
Brainfuse honors Elize Aunahn's memory with scholarships for low-income, high-achieving students. Diverse winners defy challenges to pursue college dreams.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elize Aunahn Memorial Brainfuse Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for outstanding students from low-income households. Scholarship awards are issued to high school and college students seeking to attend technical training programs, community colleges, or four-year bachelor’s programs.
Elize Aunahn, Vice President of Operations and Academics with Brainfuse Online Tutoring for approximately twenty years, passed away on June 16, 2020. To honor her legacy and commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for deserving students, Brainfuse has established a scholarship fund in her name. The award is designed for low-income students who otherwise might be missed by traditional scholarship criteria. Qualifying candidates must have (a) a tireless work ethic as demonstrated through school, employment, volunteer contributions, and extracurricular activities; (b) a successful academic record; (c) strong leadership ability (as shown through participation in community service, extracurricular activities, and other contributions); (d) exceptional personal success skills (emotional maturity, motivation, and perseverance); and (e) need for financial assistance.
The Elize Aunahn Memorial Brainfuse Scholarship was established to award scholarships to deserving students, with the intent of helping them realize their maximum potential. In this fourth year of the scholarship program, Brainfuse again received an overwhelming number of applications for extremely qualified, deserving students. To assist as many students as possible, Brainfuse has selected two first-prize scholarship winners and three additional Brainfuse Scholarship Finalists. The following is a profile of the winners of the 2024 Elize Aunahn Memorial Brainfuse Scholarship awards:
The first-prize recipient of the Brainfuse Elize Aunahn Memorial Scholarship, Desirea Matsock, represents an uncommon combination of determination, perseverance, academic achievement, leadership ability, volunteer contributions, and personal success. A product of a low-income family, Ms. Matsock has supported herself by working throughout high school. Despite growing up in difficult financial circumstances, she has achieved tremendous academic success, while participating in numerous extracurricular activities. Our first-place winner, Ms. Matsock is graduating high school with honors. She is planning to attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and pursue a career in politics.
LaKeia Cobbs, the other first prize winner of the 2024 Brainfuse Elize Aunahn Memorial Scholarship, has achieved great success despite facing countless obstacles. Ms. Cobbs supports four children while attending a nursing program at Bryant & Stratton College. Tragically, Ms. Cobbs lost her eleven-year-old son in a car accident. She has received outstanding grades while volunteering for organizations to support children with special needs. Ms. Cobbs will continue her studies at Bryant & Stratton College and seek qualification as a Registered Nurse.
Our third scholarship recipient, Janeymi Ramirez-Salas, grew up in a low-income, Spanish-speaking household and will be the first member of her family to attend college. She has maintained a strong academic record while taking Advanced Placement courses in Calculus, Japanese, Anatomy, and Physiology, as well as an accelerated course in Advanced Biotechnology.
With a diverse set of extracurricular activities, Ms. Ramirez-Salas serves as a teen volunteer with the Long Beach Public Library, President of the Japan Culture Club, a Vice President of Bikes for Kids, a Visual Editor of the high school newspaper, a member of the Track team, an Intern as the Community Health Youth Advocate for the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, and a member of the Long Beach Youth Advisory Council for the City Council. Further, she was a finalist in the Long Beach Public Library Youth Poet Laureate program.
Izuchukwu Ahuchaogu has impressed his teachers at Charles R. Drew High School, in Jonesboro, Georgia, with his intellect, work ethic, and enthusiasm. He has achieved excellent grades while challenging himself in numerous AP and Honors classes. A well-rounded, active member of the community, Mr. Ahuchaogu participates in a Firefighter/EMS program, volunteers at food banks, has held various summer jobs, and has completed a Law School pathway program. A first-generation immigrant, he has established himself as a top student and a significant contributor to his community.
Our final scholarship recipient, Roman Segov, has earned a straight A grade point average at Atlantic Cape Community College, in New Jersey. As a math peer tutor, he assists students at all levels of mathematics, from Pre-Algebra through Calculus. An active member of the Engineering Club, he volunteers for events at the Cape May Point Science Center and assists STEM faculty with public events. Mr. Segov is planning to transfer to Princeton University following the completion of his studies at Atlantic Cape Community College.
About Brainfuse: Brainfuse, one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers, has been serving a diversified client base of libraries, school districts, and colleges/universities for more than 20 years. After more than two decades and millions of sessions, Brainfuse is one of the most experienced online education companies in the nation. We remain committed to providing high-quality academic support and continually strive to meet the needs of patrons through innovative features and services. Brainfuse serves hundreds of library systems throughout the country, including the State of California, New York Public Library, Baltimore County Public Library, and North America's largest online homework help program through the Chicago Public Library. For more information, please contact Brainfuse at info@brainfuse.com.
