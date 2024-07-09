Submit Release
Raw Garden Launches 100% Solventless Live Rosin, Elevating Cannabis Experience

Leading cannabis brand introduces new line of live rosin made from ice, water, and pressure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Raw Garden, the #1 cannabis concentrates brand in California, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of 100% solventless live rosin dabs. This product line continues Raw Garden's commitment to providing the highest quality, contaminant-free cannabis products.

Key Features of Raw Garden's 100% Solventless Live Rosin:

  • Solvent Free Extraction: An extraction method dating back thousands of years to preserve the most sought after part of the Cannabis plant: the trichome heads. Using only cold temperatures, agitation, and pressure, we extract the best expression of our farm fresh Cannabis.
  • Farmer’s Select: Experience a diverse range of curated strains that have been hand-selected by our team of farmers. Each strain has been tailored to thrive in our local terroir and coastal microclimates.
  • As Nature Intended: Every batch of our Live Rosin offers the most true-to-the-plant experience you can get. Enjoy bold, cannabis flavors derived from sun-grown flower, just as Mother Nature intended.
  • Sustainability at Our Core: We are dedicated to sustainable farming practices, ensuring that our products not only deliver exceptional quality but also respect and preserve the environment. Raw Garden's products are a reflection of our commitment to a better Us.

“We are little obsessed with quality and cleanliness, and it has taken us more time than we would have liked to get back to our roots in hash-based extracts! But we are back, and I am pumped to have some Raw Garden hashish back in my life,” said Thomas Martin, CEO.

Raw Garden's Live Rosin will be available starting July 2024 at select retail partners. For more information about Raw Garden products, please visit rawgarden.farm/products.

About Raw Garden:

Raw Garden is a leading cannabis cultivator based in Santa Barbara County known for their commitment to transparency, innovation, and quality. Raw Garden produces a wide range of cannabis products, including concentrates, prerolls, and vapes. Their products are crafted from 100% natural, sun-grown cannabis straight from their own farm to ensure the highest quality flavor, aroma, and experience. For more information, please visit rawgarden.farm. To check out the new live rosin products, please visit rawgarden.farm/products/rosin.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ffdb6f-68c4-49d4-a268-4c8c8214d8c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29d8d185-39bc-4cdc-a46e-666374ae6895

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d6cf1d-4e1f-4565-821b-2c6053a80c52


Contact:

Media Team
Raw Garden
rawgarden.farm/contact

Primary Logo

A photo of Raw Garden's Grapes and Cream live rosin
A photo of Raw Garden's truck
A photo of Raw Garden's picturesque cultivation operation in California

