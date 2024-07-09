Natural Tea Extract Market to Advance at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034 Amid Expanding Usage in Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States Natural Tea Extract industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033, maintaining its dominant market position. The rise in natural beauty trends and increasing aversion to chemical cosmetics are driving manufacturers to offer more organic products, catering to the evolving preferences of American consumers.

NEWARK, Del, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The natural tea extract market is estimated to be worth USD 5.4 billion in 2024. Through the year 2034, the natural tea extract demand is set to progress at a CAGR of 7.5%. By 2034, global sales are set to total USD 11.1 billion.



Keeping in line with the organic rage, the demand for natural tea extract is expanding. Both in the food and beverage and cosmetics sectors, the demand for natural ingredients is shooting up. The use of natural tea extracts in functional foods is another avenue through which the market is progressing.

Dietary supplements are becoming a common feature in people’s diets. The medicinal properties of natural tea extract, such as helping in weight loss and reducing blood pressure, see it become more of a common feature in dietary supplements. Along with dietary supplements, the fitness trend has also benefited the energy drink sector. The natural tea extract market is progressing through that sector, too.

The market does, however, have a few factors going against it. The side effects of tea extract withdrawal, such as headaches and irritability, make people hesitant about it. The iron intake of the body is also potentially reduced by tea extract, another negative factor.

Key Takeaways from the Natural Tea Extract Market

The natural tea extract market value is anticipated to total USD 5.4 billion in 2024.

Based on type, green tea extract segment accounted for a market share of 44% in 2023.

The dietary supplement segment held around 38% of the market share in 2023.

South Korea is projected to record a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

China and Japan are poised to register CAGRs of 8.3% and 9.2% respectively.



“As the food and cosmetics industries embrace naturalness, the market has great potential to upscale. With stakeholders cognizant of the need to let potential consumers know the benefits of the extract, promotional activities are set to play a significant part in the market. Thus, investors are advised to keep their marketing game strong,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Research and development is a key area of concern for industry players. To get ahead in the market, companies are also indulging in mergers and acquisitions. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Finlays, Martin Bauer Group, Tata Global Beverages, and Amax NutraSource.

Leading Natural Tea Extract Brands

Finlays

Martin Bauer Group

Tata Global Beverages

Amax NutraSource

Cymbio Pharma



Recent Developments in the Natural Tea Extract Market

In November 2023, the green tea extract-rich Herbfast Protein supplement was launched by Steadfast Nutrition.

In May 2024, the Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea, containing black tea extract, was launched.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed and unbiased analysis of the global natural tea extract market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on type (green tea extract, black tea extract, white tea extract, and others) and application (pharmaceutical, cosmetics, functional foods, dietary supplements, energy drinks, and others) across several regions.

Key Segments of Natural Tea Extract Industry

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided into green tea extract, black tea extract, white tea extract, and others.

By Application:

Based on application, the industry is segmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetics, functional foods, dietary supplements, energy drinks, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

