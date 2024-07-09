Questex's Sensors Converge 2024 United 5,000 Professionals to Shape the Future of Sensors, Processing and Connectivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s premier electronics event for design engineers, took place June 24-26 for the 39th annual event at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Sensors Converge brought together 5,000 global engineering professionals who explored groundbreaking technologies, fostered connections, and charted the course for the future of the sensors and electronics industry.

Five thousand attendees from 40 countries registered to attend the event and 84% have buying power. Sensors Converge robust education delivered a 14% increase in conference registrations and more than 2,600 attendees visited the event for the first time. In addition, 75 companies were new exhibitors.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director of Sensors & Electronics at Questex said, "For nearly four decades, our event has served as a catalyst for bringing together sensors and electronics professionals, providing them with invaluable insights into the industry's future. This year’s event showcased groundbreaking achievements, fostered invaluable connections, and sparked insightful discussions around the integral role of sensors in shaping the future of technology.”

Sensors Converge offered a full day of immersive learning through a diverse array of Pre-Conference Workshops and Roundtables, culminating in a VIP Reception prior to the conference starting on June 25-26.

The Expo floor hosted over 200 exhibitors, demonstrating innovative technologies and applications across many categories including Automotive, IoT, Wireless, Power, MEMS, Wearables, and more. Industry giants such as STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Murata, TDK, NXP, Microchip Technology Inc. joined the Expo floor, as well as newer up and coming companies in the Startup Zone.

The Expo floor also played host to an engaging Converge Main Stage, featuring captivating sessions that included:

Keynotes from Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer at Johnson Controls and Willy Pell, CEO of Blue River Technology (a John Deere company), and Christopher Savoie, Founder & CEO of Zapata AI.

A fireside chat with Scott Bukofsky , Director of Capabilities, CHIPS National Semiconductor Technology Center Program.

Director of Capabilities, CHIPS National Semiconductor Technology Center Program. Women in Electronics CEO and Founder, Jackie Mattox, hosted a special session entitled Leveling Up: Leading with Confidence, Strength, and Purpose.

WISE Women In Sensors & Engineering Panel on Designing for Women’s Health - The Key to Femtech Success featured Monica Highfill, Executive Committee Member, Founding Director, Highfill Health, Stacy Salvi, Vice President, Movano, Maike Scharp, Deputy Director, Foundation Strategy, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Catherine Liao, Chief Strategy Officer, CardieX.

A Partner Keynote from Matteo Fusi, Matteo Fusi, Product Marketing Director, MEMS Sensors Actuator, STMicroelectronics on improving the lives of people through sensors.

The 2024 Best of Sensors Award Winners were announced and celebrated at an awards ceremony.

Throughout the conference, attendees enjoyed access to more than 80 sessions featuring over 130 speakers who shared their expertise in various formats, including leaders’ roundtables, training workshops, and lightning talks. Conference themes included Sensing, Processing, and Connectivity.

To optimize the learning and networking opportunities, several new and updated event features were introduced, such as:

Meet the Speakers Lounge

The Sensors Converge Sensing the Future Program

Industry Hub with Lunch Roundtables

Startup Zone

In addition, the official Sensors Converge Mobile App provided AI-Powered Matchmaking and other features, enhancing the attendee experience and facilitating meaningful networking opportunities.

“It was exciting to participate and speak at Sensors Converge - a treasure trove of knowledge and innovation. Engaging with industry leaders and exploring the future of technology that bridges our physical and digital worlds was a privilege. From the foundational role of sensors in AI to the latest in connectivity, this event was both informative and inspiring,” said Azita Arvani, Former CEO of Rakuten Symphony North America & Stanford Sloan Fellow.

“It was fantastic meeting everyone and seeing some familiar faces at the Young Professionals Meetup at Sensors Converge this year. I was also thrilled to be able to connect with some amazing vendors and learn more about the latest sensing technologies,” said Bo Redfearn, Test Engineer.

“What a great few days. Excellent sessions, highly qualified people and fun time,” Steve Brumer, Partner at BH IoT Group.

The 40th anniversary of Sensors Converge is scheduled to take place from June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com .

