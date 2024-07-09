Submit Release
TransPerfect Introduces GlobalLink Live AI-Enabled Interpreting Technology

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the launch of GlobalLink Live, an AI-powered interpretation and accessibility platform that enables users to choose a mix of traditional interpretation and AI voice-to-voice translation to engage with live speech.

With GlobalLink Live, audiences can consume live speech—whether as part of a large event, small group meeting, or one-on-one encounter—in their preferred language regardless of the source language. Created as a turnkey solution to facilitate better language access for in-person, hybrid, and remote events, GlobalLink Live facilitates multiple options ranging from traditional human interpretation to AI voice technology. Independent of location, subject area, budget, or local interpreter availability, event organizers have multiple options at their disposal to ensure they can maximize engagement with their audiences.

GlobalLink Live can also drive value and efficiency anywhere spoken communication can benefit from multilingual capabilities. Meetings and gatherings with attendees from differing language backgrounds, as well as service industry interactions between agents and customers who speak different languages, can all be facilitated through GlobalLink Live. The self-service platform can be used for both on-site and remote speakers and can be accessed by audiences attending in person or viewing remotely. Program owners can choose to deliver content via simultaneous human interpretation, live subtitles, or by using AI-powered voice-to-voice dubbing technology.
Key benefits of GlobalLink Live include:

  1. Maximum language access whether events/sessions are live, remote, or hybrid
  2. 90+ languages with 24/7 on-demand availability
  3. Ability to select subject-matter expert interpreters, regardless of local availability
  4. Easily scalable, user-friendly web and mobile interfaces
  5. Seamless user experience with easy integration into event management technology
  6. Choice of service level based on content and budget

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Our AI interpretation is a natural extension of TransPerfect’s focus on technological innovation. GlobalLink Live combines interpretation and live-delivery subtitling technology, enabling our clients to harness the benefits of AI like never before.”

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
mediainquiry@transperfect.com


