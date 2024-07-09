Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Premiered Co-Located Events in New West Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center

Shows Will Return to West Hall June 21-23, 2025

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty and spa professionals converged at the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 22-24, for Questex’s co-located International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) presented by American Salon and American Spa, respectively. Audiences discovered more than 400 hours of education, explored more than 560 premier brands and visited four onsite experiences, in their journey to empowerment, and business growth.



The event kicked off with two grand ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the entrances of each show floor. The IECSC ribbon cutting was sponsored by Circadia and guests were welcomed with balloons, confetti and a t-shirt launch from Circadia’s CEO and president, Michael Pugliese, while high profile educators Monae Everett, Joe Flano, Keya Neal, and Adamme Sosa roused the IBS crowd at the IBS show entrance.

The two crowds emerged on to the 157,000 co-located Exhibit Hall to shop, watch in-booth demonstrations, and attend multiple free classes on the Look & Learn Stage, The Studio Stage, and the Say Yes to You Hub, all included in their Exhibit Hall pass for no extra cost.

“We were so proud to offer so many incredible opportunities for education, growth, self-care and empowerment to our audience,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnerships Director, Beauty & Spa for Questex. “With all of the education, demonstrations, consultations, and onsite experiences, there was something for everyone – attendee and exhibitors alike, to connect, rejuvenate, and discover their best self at IBS and IECSC Las Vegas.”



“The IECSC show is exceptional for spa owners, the medical field and aestheticians. So many new products, techniques, tools, etc. The extent of offering live demos to try out products was outstanding. Combining the IECSC with the IBS show all in one hall made it very convenient,” said IECSC exhibitor Shannon Pfile, Express Tubes.

“We sell products via retailers Target, JCP, and thought to reach out to end users. We achieved the goal, now we know who our fans are. It is exciting,” said IBS exhibitor Jane Swain, Prospera Corporation.



NEW & RETURNING ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Admission for all attendees included multiple onsite experiences for both beauty and spa, at no additional cost.

SAY YES TO YOU HUB – Powered by Dove

This area provided a space for attendees to relax and recharge, bringing the ‘Say Yes to You’ mantra to life. It featured free professional headshots, mental wellness sessions, and mindful movement programming aimed at enriching the show experience. Hub sponsor Dove promoted their Dove Bond Strength collection and distributed product samples.



LOOK & LEARN STAGE

Located on the IBS show floor, attendees viewed demonstrations of cutting-edge techniques by acclaimed artists and discovered new ways to enhance their technical abilities all while relaxing and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends.

THE STUDIO STAGE

Located on the IECSC show floor, guests were treated to an incredible lineup of high-caliber speakers, in-depth demonstrations, and intimate discussion, all conveniently located right on the exhibit floor.



WHAT’S NEW FOR YOU ZONE

Located on both the IBS and IECSC show floors, these areas showcased exciting collections offered by first-time exhibitors. Each space provided an opportunity to explore new product lines, engage with companies making their debut at the show, and be among the first to test products newly introduced to the market.

The IBS Las Vegas 2024 exhibiting brands included Amika, CHI by Farouk, Cloak and Dagger, Cocco Hair Professional, DNA Hairtools, Gelish, Gentleman Republic, HaloCouture Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Jack Winn Pro, KeraRX Haircare & Joon Haircare, Lashbox LA, Light Elegance Nail Products, PLA Beauty, Salonory, Sensei Shears Systems, Solano, StyleCraft & Salon Backbar, Turbo Power/Parlux and more. For the full list, click here.

IECSC Las Vegas 2024 exhibiting brands included Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalogica, DermaJEM, DermaplanePro, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, NaturaVerdePro, Nutrafol, Procell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more. For the full list, click here.

IBS AND IECSC EDUCATION

IBS included nearly 140 classes free with the Exhibit Hall pass, as well offered eight immersive, three-hour Hands-On Workshops, and introduced six new Master Classes – two-hour long, in-depth looks into the latest skills, techniques, and styles, all for an additional fee.

Some of the big headliner names who presented at IBS Las Vegas include Larisa Love, Presley Poe, Rebecca Taylor, Roger Molina, Tonya Pushkareva, Keya Neal and Gilad Goldstein.

The IECSC program offered spa professionals their own curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring hand-picked speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses.

In addition, over 140 Product Focused Education sessions and workshops, were included free with an Exhibit Hall pass. Led by top exhibitors, these sessions provided a deep dive into specific products or services.

Some of the powerful educators who presented at this year’s show included: Savanna Boda, Douglas Preston, Susanne Schmaling, and Nichelle Mosley.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place as follows:

IECSC Florida , October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York , March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

, March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information. IBS and IECSC Las Vegas, June 21-23, 2024, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ibslasvegas.com and iecsclasvegas.com for more information.



