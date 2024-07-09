Intermodal Freight Transportation Market to Reach $109.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Intermodal transportation has undergone a transformation driven by technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain. These improvements have altered the logistics landscape by bringing features such as real-time tracking, intelligent route planning, and increased transparency throughout the supply chain.

Wilmington, Delaware, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by Type (Railway Transport, Road Transport, Air & Sea Transport, and Others), End User Industry (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Consumer & Retail, Energy & Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the intermodal freight transportation market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $109.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Intermodal freight transportation faces a myriad of dynamics. A key driver propelling its growth is the increase in need for efficient and sustainable logistics solutions. However, economic constraints in emerging markets pose a significant restraint, hindering the market's full potential. Amidst these challenges lies an opportunity for modal shift assessment, which could render intermodal freight services more competitive and attractive. By leveraging this opportunity, stakeholders navigate through restraints and capitalize on drivers, fostering innovation and growth in the intermodal freight transportation market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $42.5 Billion Market Size In 2032 $109.5 Billion CAGR 10.4% No. Of Pages In Report 300 Segments Covered Type, End User Industry, And Region Driver Technology And Efficiency In Logistics Opportunity Collaboration Across Borders Restraint Infrastructural Development

The air and sea transport segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the road transport segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the air & sea transport segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The energy and mining segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

By end user industry, the consumer & retail segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifths of the global Intermodal freight transportation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the energy & mining segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

The Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intermodal freight transportation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, and mergers to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

