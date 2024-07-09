Game-Based Learning Market Forecast 2031: Top Industry Leaders - Duolingo, G-cube, Cognitive Toybox Inc.,

Game-Based Learning

The emergence of cloud deployment for games-based learning solutions is projected to provide growth opportunities for the Game-Based Learning Market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Game-Based Learning Market," The game-based learning market was valued at $16.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $79.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Game-based learning refers to the borrowing of certain gaming principles and applying them to real-life settings to engage users. The motivational psychology involved in game-based learning allows students to engage with educational materials playfully and dynamically. Game-based learning sector often connects technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and AI, VR and AR to provide insights that would foster efficient education system.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3880

Furthermore, technological advancements in game-based learning such as the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), the release of 5G, and increase in smartphones globally are some factors that drive the growth of the game-based learning market. However, cost of implementation of game-based learning hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of cloud deployment and rise in demand for game-based learning are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the game-based learning market.

Depending on the component, the solution segment holds the largest game-based learning market share as it helps for quality education with a modern and interactive approach. However, service segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period due to smooth running of solutions and demand of maintenance and support services.

Region-wise, the Game-Based Learning Market Size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as adoption of game-based learning among teenagers, penetration of internet, and improvement in economy. In addition, presence of growing number of game-based learning vendors across the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3880

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the Game-Based Learning Market Forecast period, owing to wide presence of small-and medium-scale organizations, which are turning toward game-based learning solutions to efficiently manage their education system, particularly in developing countries.

The COVID-19 impact has prompted many companies and businesses to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. Moreover, due to strict guidelines issued by government authorities, people were forced to be in-house. This led to the adoption of game-based learning globally. COVID-19 had a positive impact on the Game-Based Learning Industry. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the working model of the educational sector by focusing more on online working models which has created a lucrative scope for the e-learning market. After the outbreak of the pandemic, countries such as the U.S., Italy, China, and other developed countries were some of the first countries to adopt game-based education courses and teaching methodologies, creating a higher investment scenario within the market for educational technology.

The key players that operate in the game-based learning market analysis are Cisco Systems Inc., Hurix Digital, Duolingo, StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Learning Pool, Centrical, Cognitive Toybox Inc., ELM Learning, Gametize, G-cube, Allen Communication Learning Services, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Filament Games, Learnbrite, Schell Games, Toolwire Spaces Learning and Performance Development Group. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the game-based learning industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/game-based-learning-market/purchase-options

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

1. By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest game-based learning market share in 2021.

2. By deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest game-based learning market share in 2021.

3. By Game type, training, knowledge, and skill-based games generated the highest revenue in 2021.

4. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

5. By industry vertical, the enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The Game-Based Learning market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for interactive and engaging educational tools, and the widespread adoption of digital learning platforms. Future opportunities in this market are vast, including the integration of artificial intelligence to personalize learning experiences, the expansion of augmented and virtual reality applications to create immersive learning environments, and the development of gamified learning modules for professional training and corporate education.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on STEM education and the rising popularity of e-learning in both K-12 and higher education institutions are expected to further propel the market. The potential for game-based learning to enhance student engagement, improve retention rates, and provide real-time feedback makes it an attractive option for educators and learners alike. As the education landscape continues to evolve, the Game-Based Learning market offers promising opportunities for innovation and growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3880

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

