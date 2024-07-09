Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market to Reach US$ 187.3 million by 2034

Gaps in the prognosis of lymphoproliferative illnesses driving demand for advanced progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) treatment market is set to reach US$ 143.3 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034.Rising prevalence of hematological malignancies and timely diagnosis of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, together with rising cases of HIV/AIDS in medium- and low-income countries, is expected to fuel market growth. Use of antiviral drugs, immune response modulators, and vaccine treatments is providing lucrative opportunities for providers of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10176 Growing demand for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment is fueled by the increasing prevalence of the illness and the increased use of immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune and other disorders. As a result, market participants are working to develop new diagnostic tools and imaging procedures to improve the accuracy of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy diagnosis and treatment.The medical community's focus on discovering innovative PML therapies, combined with efforts by government organizations and pharmaceutical firms to promote awareness of PML treatments, is driving investments in treatment development and expanding the market.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) treatment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $187.3 million by 2034. North America is expected to dominate this market, holding a 47.5% share by the end of the forecast period. Within North America, the United States is projected to account for an impressive 87.7% market share, with revenue in the U.S. market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness, better diagnostic methods, and the availability of advanced treatments. In contrast, the market in Chile is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% through 2034, securing a 29% share of the Latin American market.In terms of drug types, anti-retroviral therapy is a significant segment, with revenue expected to reach $18.8 million in 2024. This highlights the importance of these therapies in managing PML, particularly in patients with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS. Additionally, among distribution channels, drug stores are projected to play a crucial role in the sales of PML medications, with estimated revenue of $5.7 million in 2024. This indicates a strong preference for accessible and community-based distribution points for these critical medications. Overall, the market for PML treatments is set for notable growth, driven by advancements in medical research and increasing healthcare expenditure in key regions.“Companies are prioritizing the development of novel treatments aimed at controlling JC virus infection rather than merely enhancing immunity. This focus on innovation is expanding treatment options and stimulating progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Focus of PML Treatment Providers on Rebuilding Compromised Immune SystemProgressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is an opportunistic viral illness of the brain caused by human polyomavirus 2. It affects people who have a weakened immune system due to an underlying illness or medication. Patients with an underlying lymphoproliferative illness had the poorest prognosis, with a death rate as high as 90%.Several therapy techniques have been considered, but none have demonstrated any effectiveness thus far. As a result, the major treatment strategy is to rebuild the compromised immune system to establish an effective endogenous antiviral response. Recently, anti-PD-1 antibodies and the use of allogeneic virus-specific T cells showed encouraging results in individual PML patients.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) treatment market are enhancing their business strategies to gain a competitive edge. They are also adapting to evolving market trends to better meet patient needs and regulatory requirements.In June 2021, Teserpaturev received conditional and temporary marketing approval in Japan for the treatment of malignant glioma, based on the results of a Japanese phase 2 clinical study in GBM patients. The study revealed that 92% of patients treated with Teserpaturev immunotherapy were still alive one year later, a significant improvement over the typical 15% one-year survival rate for patients undergoing traditional late-stage brain tumor therapies.In October 2022, Cellevolve Bio, Inc., a company dedicated to developing and commercializing cell therapies, announced that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CE-VST01-JC had been approved by the US FDA. CE-VST01-JC is a JC Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy under investigation for the treatment of PML and has received orphan drug designation from the FDA. This designation highlights the therapy's potential to address a critical unmet medical need in the treatment of PML.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10176 