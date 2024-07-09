NOWPayments expands crypto payment options with LayerZero ($ZRO) and ZK Token ($ZK)

Victoria, Seychelles, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWPayments, a leading cryptocurrency payment gateway is thrilled to announce the expansion of its cryptocurrency payment options with the addition of LayerZero ($ZRO) and ZK Token ($ZK). This strategic move aligns with NOWPayments' mission to provide businesses with innovative and versatile payment solutions, enhancing both security and interoperability in the crypto space.

LayerZero ($ZRO) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency designed to facilitate seamless cross-chain transactions. Built on advanced blockchain technology, LayerZero enables interoperability between different blockchain networks, allowing for efficient and secure asset transfers across platforms.

Meanwhile ZK Token ($ZK) focuses on providing the highest level of privacy and security for cryptocurrency transactions. Utilizing zero-knowledge proof technology, ZK Token ensures that transaction details remain confidential while maintaining the integrity and validity of the blockchain.

Benefits of listing on NOWPayments

With the inclusion of LayerZero and ZK Token, NOWPayments continues to enhance its platform to meet the diverse needs of the cryptocurrency community. Businesses integrating these tokens through NOWPayments can expect the following benefits:

Automatic conversion;

Low transaction fees;

User-friendly integration

Enhanced Security;

Wide range of supported cryptocurrencies.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a leading cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables businesses to accept payments in multiple cryptocurrencies. With a focus on security, simplicity, and customer satisfaction, NOWPayments offers a seamless integration process, low transaction fees, and automatic conversion to stablecoins to mitigate volatility.

Businesses and users are encouraged to explore the benefits of these new integrations and see how NOWPayments can transform their payment processes. For more information, visit NOWPayments website and follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.

