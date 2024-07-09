Nation's Leading B2B Show for the Cannabis Industry Coming to the St. Paul River Center in August 2024

CannaCon Hosting the 5th CannaCon Midwest St.Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — CannaCon , a premier conference company that produces state-of-the-art B2B events for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors, and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology, is hosting the 5th CannaCon Midwest St.Paul (“the event”) on August 16-17, 2024. The event will be held at the iconic Saint Paul River Center, 175 Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55102.



The much-anticipated event is designed to sustainably propel the growth of the cannabis industry in both the Midwest and nationally while creating lasting value for the fast-growing sector through high-powered networking and knowledge exchange. The event convenes like-minded entrepreneurs and industry professionals who are on a mission to revolutionize the cannabis market and contribute to a thriving ecosystem.

During the two-day event, attendees will experience world-class educational opportunities while engaging with highly acclaimed industry experts and fostering lasting professional relationships with industry peers. Specifically designed to optimize business efficiency and learning, engaging with the action-packed agenda could give your business a 5-10-year boost within the specialized domain of your expertise.

For instance, dynamic founders will gain invaluable insight into raising seed capital, seek business and legal advice, explore novel marketing and branding strategies, and soak in the latest scientific and financial trends in the space.; as well as cutting-edge products from across the spectrum.

As a one-stop shop for all cannabis business needs, the upcoming event will showcase products such as retail displays, extraction technology, world-class genetics, and the latest innovations in cultivation supplies.

A multitude of distinguished experts, inspiring pioneers, and budding entrepreneurs will share their unique experiences and perspectives with attendees through highly informative seminars that will engage with many of the key issues that dominate the conversation across the sector today and help unlock fresh value.

In previous editions, invited speakers have included Jonathon Leach, Microbiology Analyst, PB Laboratories; Anthony Pagni, Co-Founder, Perfectionist Rolling Equipment; Andrew Yoon, CEO/Founder, Xtractor Depot; Ian Cameron, Lab Director/Lead Chemist, Scissortail Laboratory, LLC; by Dr Jon Remer, BS DVM, Scientific Consultant, AntiBio Solutions, LLC; Sandy Suchoff, CPA & Founder, The Canna CPAs; Tyler York, Sr. Account Executive, Custom Cones USA; Ricky Williams, Founder, Highsman; Ed Wells, Director of Commercial Sales, VT Dry & Cure Technologies / Cannatrol; and Erin ODonnell; Founding Partner, American Cannabis Bankers Association.

Neophytes and seasoned professionals alike will benefit from the state-of-the-art exhibition floor and spacious booths; networking with highly knowledgeable industry leaders throughout the supply chain including growers, dispensary owners, seed investors, medical professionals, pioneers, government regulators; and increasing revenue by raising brand awareness among active target audiences.

Further details on exhibitors can be found here: https://homebase.map-dynamics.com/cannaconstpaul2024/floorplan

Cannacon Midwest - St. Paul is a must-attend event for energetic entrepreneurs aa well as established industry players who are seeking to enhance business acumen, build a new industry paradigm, upskill their knowledge base, cultivate new avenues of growth and lasting collaborative partnerships, and explore the cutting-edge across the full spectrum of cannabis products and services.

Register for tickets at https://cannacon.org/midwest/midwest-st-paul-registration-2024/

For more information on the upcoming event, visit https://cannacon.org/midwest/midwest-st-paul-2024/

To reserve a booth on the exhibition floor, visit https://cannacon.org/become-an-exhibitor/

Attendees can explore accommodation options at https://cannacon.org/accommodations/

