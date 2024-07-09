Tier One Partners Selected as Agency of Record by 3Pillar

Agency Expands Existing AI, Cloud, and Healthcare Practice Areas with Latest Engagement

BOSTON and CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, an award-winning integrated marketing agency, today announced it has been selected as U.S. agency of record by 3Pillar , a leading software engineering, consulting, and AI-enabled product development firm that empowers global brands to set bold ideas into motion, accelerate innovation, and compete in today’s ever-changing world.



3Pillar selected Tier One upon completion of a competitive review process based on the agency’s AI, cloud, and healthcare expertise, its proven ability to build corporate awareness and drive executive thought leadership, and its proficiency in translating complex subject matter into creative PR campaigns.

The 3Pillar communications program will focus on:

Bolstering earned media relations

Forging executive thought leadership for senior 3Pillar leaders

Securing awards and speaking opportunities for the company

“Throughout the agency selection process, Tier One impressed us with the quality of their strategic thinking,” said Heather Elliott, Director, Corporate Communications, 3Pillar. “And that sense was reinforced by our conversations with Tier One’s clients, who attested to the agency’s drive to go above and beyond to drive measurable results that contribute to business success. We’re excited for Tier One to tell 3Pillar’s story of how we help companies innovate and compete in the digital economy.”

“3Pillar isn’t just another software development firm. The company has created proprietary practices and applies agile thinking to help organizations quickly respond to changing market and business conditions,” said Kathy Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Tier One. “3Pillar drives value through its focus on ROI in its Delivery and has a tremendous opportunity to enhance awareness among its key buying audiences based on the strength of their innovative solutions and the keen industry insights from their executive team. We’re grateful they’ve put their trust in Tier One to create and execute an impactful PR program.”

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. The company’s innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging a unique product mindset and time-tested Lightwave® Process, 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS.

About Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners is an award-winning PR, content, and digital marketing agency. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C technology, digital healthcare, financial services, energy, and manufacturing. Together, we develop original, multifaceted communications campaigns, ensuring every headline, every image, and every element of a brand’s campaign works together to move their mission forward. For more information, visit wearetierone.com .

