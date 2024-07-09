Endeavour to Announce Its Q2 and Half Year 2024 Results on 31 July 2024
London, 9 July 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q2 and half year 2024 financial results on Wednesday 31 July 2024, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 31 July 2024, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eybcokij
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf3889e9ffe4447c8b58b16b90a25128e
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
