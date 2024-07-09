High Cost of Buying Keeping Rental Profits High for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

Rental properties have been incredibly lucrative in recent years, bolstered by a busy rental market and a strong labour market.

Many are stuck in the rental market – something that has been a consistent contributor to the success of UK expat and foreign national investors with UK buy-to-let properties.

A would-be buyer in London would have to find an average of £775 a month - £9,300 a year – to even out the cost of renting and buying. Meanwhile, in the North of England and Scotland, the difference is below £100 a month.